H.S. Results 10/17

Week 9

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 42, Belmont 34

Boys Soccer

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Lakota East 2, Kings 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Badin 10, Mt. Healthy 0: B: Birri 2 goals, Cosgrove 1 goal 2 assists.

Butler 11, Ponitz 0: B: Rosenkranz 3 goals, Kincaid 2 goals.

Carroll 8, Belmont 0: C: Snyder 3 goals, Rollins 2 goals 2 assists, Gervais 2 assists.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Greenville 0

Cin. Country Day 4, Fenwick 3, OT

Mariemont 8, Cin. Christian 0

Piqua 5, Bellefontaine 1

Ross 8, Wilmington 0: R: Davis 2 goals 2 assists, Chernock 1 goal 2 assists, Ward shutout.

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0

Summit Country Day 8, Clinton-Massie 0

Talawanda 1, Monroe 0

Tecumseh 2, Franklin 1, PK

Tippecanoe 9, Stivers 0

Division IV

Alter 6, Ben Logan 0: A: Schrimpf 3 goals, Overman goal assist.

Bethel 6, Valley View 0

Eaton 3, Middletown Madison 0

Kenton Ridge 1, Brookville 0, OT: KR: Fyffe goal, Orahood assist, Swords shutout.

Miami East 2, Urbana 1, OT

Milton-Union 1, Northwestern 0: MU: Crabtree goal, Lowe assist, Shortridge shutout.

Oakwood 3, Greenon 0: O: Darr goal, Morrissey goal, Romer goal.

Springfield Shawnee 4, Graham 0

Waynesville 10, Indian Lake 0: W: Williams 3 goals 1 assist, Dunford 2 goals 2 assists, Hart shutout.

Division V

Anna 6, National Trail 0

Botkins 3, Catholic Central 1

Greeneview 8, Northeastern 0: G: Sandlin 3 goals, Simpson 3 goals, Waggoner 1 goal 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 11, Miami Valley 0: LC: Allport shutout.

Lehman Catholic 2, Preble Shawnee 0: LC: Walker goal, Wray goal, Giguere shutout.

Twin Valley South 2, Newton 1: TVS: Burkett 2 goals, Thompson assist.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Chaminade Julienne 3, Xenia 0

Division V

Valley View 3, Dixie 2

Wednesday’s Results

Division IV

Clinton-Massie 3, Shroder 0

Division V

Reading 3, Cin. Christian 0

Division VI

Fort Recovery 3, Yellow Springs 0

