H.S. Results 10/17: Boys Soccer tournament begins

High School Sports
52 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 6, Piqua 0: B: Probasco, Wamsley shutout.

Butler 4, Stebbins 0

Centerville 8, Xenia 0

Fairfield 3, Ross 2, OT: F: Cunningham goal assist, Blackwell goal, Uhl goal.

Fairmont 1, Tecumseh 0, OT: F: Meilstrup goal, Brock assist.

Harrison 4, Oak Hills 3, SO

Kings 10, Talawanda 0

Lakota East 3, Colerain 0

LaSalle 1, Princeton 0

Lebanon 3, Wayne 0: L: Walker 2 goals, McKinney 1 goal 2 assists, Pierson shutout.

Loveland 2, Milford 1, OT

Mason 8, Edgewood 0

Miamisburg 4, Northmont 2

Middletown 2, Withrow 0

Moeller 10, Western Brown 0

Northwest 2, West Clermont 1, 2 OT

Springboro 6, Sidney 0

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1

Troy 5, Belmont 2: T: Dillow 2 goals, Malott goal assist.

Turpin 8, Winton Woods 0

Walnut Hills 8, Western Hills 0

Division II

Badin 9, Valley View 1: B: Warner 6 goals, Friedel 2 goals 1 assist, Eldridge goal.

Batavia 2, Bethel-Tate 1

Bellbrook 6, Ponitz 0

Ben Logan 2, Springfield Shawnee 1

Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Tallmadge 3 goals, Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans 2 assists.

Brookville 2, Greenon 0: B: Chambers 2 goals, Whorton assist, Cowens shutout.

Carroll 8, Trotwood 0: C: Seymour 2 goals 1 assists, Truckenmiller 1 goal 2 assists, Kruse goal assist, Memering shutout.

CHCA 1, Roger Bacon 0

Clinton-Massie 1, Wilmington 0

Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2, OT

McNicholas 9, North College Hill 0

Norwood 4, Reading 1

Oakwood 8, Franklin 0

Taylor 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Tippecanoe 8, Urbana 0: T: Haas 3 goals, Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Ransom goal assist.

Wyoming 8, New Richmond 0

Division III

Botkins 4, Lehman Catholic 0

Cin. Christian 2, Deer Park 0: CC: Davalos 2 goals, Willis shutout.

Cin. Country Day 8, Felicity-Franklin 0

Clermont Northeastern 1, Georgetown 0

Dayton Christian 8, Catholic Central 0

Dixie 3, Northwestern 2

Fenwick 6, Fayetteville Perry 1

Greeneview 8, Clark Montessori 0

Jackson Center 5, Miami Valley 0

Legacy Christian 9, Northwestern 1

Madeira 8, Purcell Marian 0

Mariemont 8, Lockland 0

Miami East 4, Calvary Christian 0

Tri-County North 4, Preble Shawnee 0

Troy Christian 16, Stivers 0: TC: Free 3 goals 1 assist, Berner 3 goals, Denson shutout.

Waynesville 8, Middletown Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Milton-Union 1

Yellow Springs 7, Fairlawn 0

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 10, Ponitz 0

Chaminade Julienne 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 2, Harrison 1

Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0

Kings 2, Ross 1, OT

Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0: LE: Richburg goal, Bencic goal, Kamphuis goal.

Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0

Little Miami 2, Sycamore 0

Miamisburg 8, Stivers 0

Northmont 3, Fairborn 1

Oak Hills 8, Edgewood 0

Seton 8, Talawanda 0

St. Ursula 8, Colerain 0

Troy 8, Belmont 0

Ursuline Academy 3, Princeton 1

Wayne 8, Piqua 0

Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0

Division II

Alter 4, Oakwood 1

Bellbrook 15, Wilmington 0

Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal.

Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Henderson 3 goals 1 assist, Burrey 2 goals 3 assists, Bates shutout.

Carroll 9, Indian Lake 0

Eaton 2, Fenwick 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller assist, Roberts assist.

McAuley 3, CHCA 2, OT

McNicholas 2, Taylor 0

Monroe 8, Carlisle 0

Roger Bacon 8, Goshen 0

Summit Country Day 8, Northwest 0

Tippecanoe 10, Trotwood 0: Ti: Shafer 2 goals 3 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists, Adkins shutout.

Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0

Wyoming 3, Batavia 1

Division III

Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0

Clark Montessori 2, Cin. Christian 1

Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 0

Felicity Franklin 3, Finneytown 0

Georgetown 4, Ripley Union Lewis 0

Greeneview 8, Blanchester 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin goal assist.

Greenon 8, Northeastern 0: G: Gilbreth 3 goals, Riley 2 goals, Minteer 1 goal 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 8, Southeastern 0

Norwood 7, SBEP 0

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Ponitz 0

Centerville 3, Belmont 0

Fairmont 3, West Carrollton 0

Harrison 3, Winton Woods 0

Little Miami 3, Lakota West 1

Oak Hills 3, Northwest 0

Piqua 3, Fairborn 0

Princeton 3, Middletown 1

Sidney 3, Troy 1

Springboro 3, Butler 1

Sycamore 3, Goshen 0

Turpin 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Division II

Bellefontaine 3, Trotwood 0

Ben Logan 3, Greenville 1

Indian Hill 3, Taft 0

Northwestern 3, Urbana 0

Taylor 3, Shroeder 0

Division III

Bethel 3, Milton-Union 1

East Clinton 3, Purcell Marian 0

Madeira 3, Finneytown 0

Mariemont 3, Clermont Northeastern 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 0

West Liberty-Salem 3, Tri-County North 0

Division IV

Cedarville 3, Calvary Christian 0

Jackson Center 3, Catholic Central 0

Russia 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

Southeastern 3, National Trail 0

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2

Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0

Division II

Graham 3, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 3, Meadowdale 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 14 assists, Sessions 14 aces.

Division III

Anna 3, Triad 0

Brookville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Deer Park 3, Norwood 0

Miami East 3, Greeneview 0

Summit Country Day 3, SBEP 0

Division IV

Botkins 3, Ansonia 2

Cin. Christian 3, Felicity-Franklin 0

Covington 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 0

Fayetteville Perry 3, Lockland 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jefferson 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Twin Valley South 0: LC: Rank 24 assists, Corner 6 blocks, Geise 5 aces.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 10/16: Girls Soccer, Volleyball tournaments begin
2
H.S. Results 10/5: Paul scores 100th career goal for Botkins girls...
3
H.S. Results 10/4
4
H.S. Results 10/3
5
H.S. Results 9/28: Tipp boys and girls golf teams win MVL Tourney
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top