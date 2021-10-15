H.S. Results 10/13-10/14

BOX SCORES

TIPPECANOE 45, FAIRBORN 3

T 16 21 0 8 – 45

F 0 3 0 0 –3

First Quarter

T: Everhart 8 run (Kleather kick).

T: Everhart 3 run (Kleather kick).

F: Safety.

Second Quarter

F: Dierker 32 FG.

T: Coppock 30 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

T: Everhart 2 run (Kleather kick).

T: Rindler 18 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Clausen 9 run (Rindler run).

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 3, Centerville 3: Gottron (C) goal, Combs (C) goal, Drabenstott (C) goal, Battaglia (A) goal, Wierzbanowski (A) goal, Brandt (A) goal.

Badin 5, McNicholas 1

Bethel 5, Twin Valley South 0

Brookville 4, Middletown Madison 1

Carroll 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Colerain 1, Mason 0

Dixie 5, Franklin 1

Emmanuel Christian 3, Miami Valley 0

Fairbanks 8, Madison Plains 0

Greenon 5, Greeneview 3

Lakota East 3, Fairfield 1

Lakota West 3, Oak Hills 1

Miamisburg 4, Xenia 1

Middletown 2, Hamilton 0

Oakwood 2, Bellbrook 1

Preble Shawnee 4, Dunbar 3

Sidney 8, Greenville 0

Springfield 8, Trotwood 0

Sycamore 4, Princeton 2

Tecumseh 2, Kenton Ridge 1: Alvarado (T) goal, Munoz (T) goal.

Troy 1, Piqua 1

Troy Christian 9, Lehman Catholic 0

Wayne 3, Butler 1

Waynesville 0, Monroe 0

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 6, London 3

Ben Logan 1, Northwestern 0

Jonathan Alder 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Urbana 4, Indian Lake 3

Valley View 4, Middletown Madison 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Oakwood 1

Dayton Christian 3, Col. Wellington 0: Collins (DC) goal, Seaquist (DC) goal, Poindexter (DC) goal.

Fairbanks 11, Madison Plains 0

Franklin 6, Dixie 0

Greenon 5, Greeneview 2

Hamilton 14, Middletown 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Tecumseh 1: Mastin (T) goal, LaPois (T) assist.

Lakota East 3, Fairfield 0

Mason 7, Colerain 2

Middletown Madison 2, Brookville 1

Monroe 2, Waynesville 0

Newton 4, Legacy Christian 2

Oak Hills 1, Lakota West 0

Springfield Shawnee 2, Northwestern 1

Sycamore 4, Princeton 0

Twin Valley South 2, Preble Shawnee 0

Urbana 11, Stivers 1

Valley View 3, Eaton 2

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 7, Chaminade Julienne 0

Badin 2, Carroll 1

Beavercreek 1, Fairmont 0

Bellefontaine 2, London 0

Butler 1, Tippecanoe 0

Centerville 3, Wayne 0

Miamisburg 4, Springboro 1

Northmont 7, Springfield 0

Northwestern 2, Ben Logan 0

Sidney 11, Greenville 0

Springfield Shawnee 3, Jonathan Alder 0

Urbana 3, Indian Lake 0

Valley View 3, Middletown Madison 1

Xenia 2, Fairborn 1

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

At Beavercreek

Qualifying Teams: Elder 308 (Caliguri 74, Morgan 74, Schutte 77, Langdon 83, Nichols 84); Mason 312 (Wilhelm 76, Hollenbeck 77, Vonderhaar 80, Heister 79, Materni 82); Lakota East 312 (Wilson 74, Sylla 74, Curry 86, Wood 91, Uhl 78).

Individual Qualifiers: Magill (Bellbrook) 72, Frederick (Moeller) 73, Ward (Harrison) 74.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: Gustavson (T) 12 kills, Hoskins (T) 22 assists, Mader (T) 9 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

East Dayton Christian 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0

Stivers 3, West Carrollton 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.