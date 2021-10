H.S. Results 10/11-10/12

Bellbrook 4, Monroe 1

Butler 4, Xenia 0

Centerville 5, Wayne 1

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 1

Eaton 1, Brookville 0

Lakota West 9, Hamilton 0

Miamisburg 2, Springboro 1

Northmont 3, Springfield 1

Tippecanoe 7, Sidney 2

Troy 3, Stebbins 0

Valley View 4, Carlisle 4

West Carrollton 9, Greenville 2

Monday’s Results

Badin 4, Harrison 0

Ben Logan 4, Graham 1

Bethel 9, Lehman Catholic 1: Keesee (B) 2 goals 3 assists, Brueckman (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Houck (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Minneci (LC) goal, LaForme (LC) assist.

Carlisle 4, Middletown Madison 2

Carroll 7, Fenwick 0

Emmanuel Christian 2, Indian Lake 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Jonathan Alder 2

Middletown 0, West Clermont 0

Newton 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Preble Shawnee 3, Twin Valley South 1

Springfield Shawnee 2, London 0

Tecumseh 7, Bellefontaine 1: Alvarado (T) 3 goals, Martinez (T) 1 goal 2 assists, Cruz (T) 2 goals.

Urbana 1, Northwestern 1

Winton Woods 5, Talawanda 3

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Eaton 2, Brookville 1

Greeneview 2, Dayton Christian 1

Greenon 2, Fairbanks 1

Monroe 2, Bellbrook 0

Newton 4, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 7, Dixie 1

Ursuline Academy 2, Colerain 0

Waynesville 7, Franklin 0

West Liberty-Salem 6, Southeastern 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Bellefontaine 1, Tecumseh 1

Ben Logan 2, Graham 1

Bethel 1, Lehman Catholic 0

Butler 1, Xenia 0

Fairborn 5, Piqua 3: Thomas (F) 2 goals 1 assist, Baumgardner (F) 2 assists.

Middletown Christian 6, Southeastern 3

Northmont 3, Anna 2: Sheets (N) goal, Peters (N) goal, Gaul (N) goal.

Northwestern 5, Urbana 3

Springfield Shawnee 6, London 0

Tippecanoe 2, Sidney 0

Troy 6, Stebbins 0

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Glenview

Qualifying Teams: Mason 305 (Ally Madden 76, Demi Xie 72, Nicole Mater 77, Abby Love 87, Nicole Xie 80); Centerville 313 (Morgan Rodgers 72, Jenna Hayes 81, Leeann Harker 78, Brigid Nickell 82, Sanjana Reddy 85); St. Ursula 320 (Zoe Luebbers 70, Anna Frey 84, Gracey Kelly 76, Molly Fesenmeier 99, Gretchen Fesenmeier 90).

Individual Qualifiers: Middleton (Wilmington) 74, Thompson (Sycamore) 75, Jenkinson (Greenville) 75.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: Brandewie (FL) 19 assists, Sholtis (FL) 10 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 17 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: Aselage (T) 11 kills, Mader (T) 8 digs, Hoskins (T) 28 assists.

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Talawanda 2

East Dayton Christian 3, Ponitz 1: Pyles (EDC) 17 aces 9 kills, Smith (EDC) 14 digs 5 kills, Faulkner (EDC) 16 digs.

Tecumseh 3, Piqua 0: Reed (T) 6 blocks, Ballweg (T) 15 kills 2 aces.

Tippecanoe 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Aselage (T) 18 kills, Voisard (T) 20 digs, Hoskins (T) 40 assists.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

CHCA 4, Alter 1: Lampman (A) def. P.Puryear (C) 6-0, 6-1; Kader (C) def. Shope (A) 6-0, 6-3; Morris (C) def. Gayonski (A) 6-0, 6-0; Chalasani-Filomena (C) def. Baker-Schaefer (A) 3-6, 7-6, 1-0; Snyder-Payne (C) def. Collins-Hoskins (A) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

