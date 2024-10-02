H.S. Results 10/1

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, McNicholas 0: A: Sweeney goal, Wierzbanowski goal, Kaufman shutout.

Anderson 5, Fairfield 1

Beavercreek 1, Centerville 0: B: Dierker goal, Trimmer assist, Kolaczkowski shutout.

Bellbrook 2, Monroe 1: M: Oborne goal.

Brookville 7, Miami East 1: B: King 3 goals 1 assist, Whorton 2 goals 1 assist, King 1 goal 2 assists.

Butler 7, Stebbins 1

Carroll 3, Fenwick 0: C: O’Bleness 2 goals 1 assist, Haggerty goal assist, Memering shutout.

Chaminade Julienne 1, Badin 1: B: Brown goal, Questa assist.

Cin. Christian 7, Lockland 0: CC: Sheridan 3 goals 1 assist, King, Willis shutout.

Fairmont 7, Springfield 0: F: Herman 2 goals 1 assist, Irakoze 2 goals.

Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1

Newton 3, Dixie 3

Ross 3, Franklin 0

Springboro 8, Wayne 1

Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0: T: Haas 2 goals 3 assists, Harding goal assist, Sawyer shutout.

Troy 12, Fairborn 1: T: Dillow 4 goals 3 assists, Sexton 3 goals, Murphy 2 goals 3 assists.

Troy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Barnishin 2 goals 1 assist, Zeman 2 assists.

Waynesville 8, Middletown Madison 0

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 8, Urbana 1: BL: Todd 2 goals 1 assist, Lyden 2 goals 1 assist, Hughes goal assist.

Bethel 9, Piqua 1: Dix 3 goals 2 assists, Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans 2 goals.

Brookville 3, Milton-Union 1: B: King goal assist, Metcalf goal.

Carlisle 0, Middletown Madison 0

Eaton 7, Preble Shawnee 0: E: Downs 5 goals 1 assist, Dungan 1 goal 2 assists, Fitch shutout.

Graham 2, Kenton Ridge 1: G: Powell goal, Rembold goal.

Greenon 7, Yellow Springs 6: G: Vance 4 goals, Bowman 2 goals, Stacy 2 assists.

Indian Lake 1, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 8, Springfield Shawnee 0

Mason 12, Hamilton 1

Tecumseh 6, Northwestern 0: T: Gonzalez 2 goals, Harwood, Mireles shutout.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Hamilton 8, Mt. Healthy 0

Legacy Christian 6, Dayton Christian 0: LC: Solomon 2 goals 1 assist, Sweeney 2 goals, Allport shutout.

Milton-Union 4, Brookville 2: B: Kummer goal. MU: Copp 3 goals, Nichols goal assist, Brazie 2 assists.

Newton 7, Dixie 0

Preble Shawnee 5, National Trail 0

Ross 4, Franklin 1: R: Chernock goal assist. F: Bates goal.

Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 0

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Sidney 1: B: Brown 3 goals, Srbinovski assist.

Bellefontaine 2, Indian Lake 0: B: Ullom goal assist, Shumaker goal, Whitaker shutout.

Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Lewis 3 goals 1 assist, Jordan, Lugo-Rodriguez shutout.

Eaton 5, Preble Shawnee 0: E: Roberts 2 goals 1 assist, Heggs 2 goals, Redick shutout.

Fenwick 1, Wyoming 0

Franklin 2, Xenia 1

Greenon 5, Catholic Central 0: G: Riley 2 goals, Journell 2 goals, Smith shutout.

Kenton Ridge 4, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Swords shutout.

North Union 1, London 1: NU: Keigley goal.

Northmont 4, Troy 2: T: Noll goal assist, Otis goal.

Oakwood 2, Fairmont 1: O: Darr goal, Romer goal.

Southeastern 12, Whitehall-Yearling 0: S: Henry 3 goals, Choi, Horner shutout.

Springboro 5, Lakota West 1: S: Beachy goal assist, Smith goal assist.

Springfield 1, Piqua 0: S: Baker goal, Herron, James shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Jonathan Alder 1: SS: Fout 5 goals 1 assist, White goal. JA: Piciano goal.

St. Ursula 2, Badin 1: B: Mathews goal.

Urbana 5, Benjamin Logan 0: U: Upchurch goal assist, Hegyi goal assist, Forson shutout.

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: National Trail 315 (Brubaker 73, Laird 82, Brubaker 79, Turner 81, Koehl 94); 2. Seven Hills 317.

Individual Qualifiers: Argus (Cin. Country Day) 68; Dietz (Botkins) 73.

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Yankee Trace

Qualifying Teams: Springboro 307 (Hutcheson 76, Dixon 74, Stephens 77, Rosko 80, Ethridge 86); 2. Centerville 309 (Whitt 72, Ready 81, Colton 77, Allen 79, Colson 87); 3. Northmont 340 (Davis 87, Canan 88, Siehl 83, Siehl 82, Auxier 89); 4. Lebanon 343 (Lawley 74, Eckerle 89, Koerner 90, Boltz 100, Garrett 90).

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 292 (Kreusch 72, Gochenouer 71, Kreusch 75, Tabar 74, Anderson 78); 2. Northwestern 306 (Adkins 76, Hockett 75, Harris 84, Brackney 76, Bishop 79).

Individual Qualifiers: Bartlett (Wyoming) 71, Webb (Wyoming) 71.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Colerain 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Richardson 19 assists, Aselage 2 blocks.

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Edgewood 0

Dayton Christian 3, Carroll 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, Morris 20 assists, Siefring 15 digs.

Troy 3, West Carrollton 0

REPORTING RESULTS

