High schools finalizing six-game schedules for 2020 football season

Three days after the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its plans to play a six-game regular season in football, the Central Buckeye Conference announced a revised schedule Monday.
The plans still depends on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health allowing full-contact sports to compete this fall.
If football is allowed to play, each of the 12 CBC teams will start the season Aug. 28 against a team from the other division. Then the teams will play five games against teams in their division.
Shawnee, of the Kenton Trail Division, for example, will play Urbana, of the Mad River Division, in Week 1 and then play Bellefontaine, Tecumseh, London, Jonathan Alder and Kenton Ridge.
Among the other schools setting on a six-game plan was Centerville High School, which announced its revised schedule Monday. The Elks will play at Fairmont on Aug. 28 and then play Springfield at home in Week 2. They play Wayne, Springboro, Beavercreek and Miamisburg in the final four games. The Greater Western Ohio Conference announced in July it would play a conference-only schedule.