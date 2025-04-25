Bengals: Edge rusher Stewart ‘another weapon’ for defense in need of help

Dallas selected former Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker. Stewart was the third edge rusher taken in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

“We want to take his traits and develop them so that he becomes better and he continues to ascend,” Golden said. “This is an ascending player right now. You know, we’re in an era now where COVID’s hitting (earlier in careers), and you’re getting a lot of fourth-, fifth-year guys, and some even six-year guys. This guy is an ascending player right now, and a young man that we’re really looking forward to working with.”

Stewart, listed at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, was ranked by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as the No. 3 edge rusher in this draft class and the ninth best prospect overall.

A one-year starter at A&M, Stewart was widely considered a “traits over production” type of pick, as he never had more than 1.5 sacks in any of his three seasons with the Aggies even though his tape shows a far more disruptive player. He led his team with 39 pressures in 2024. The Bengals just need him to become a finisher, but the potential is there.

Aside from being disruptive in the pass rush, Stewart also was solid against the run, which made him especially attractive to the Bengals after the departure of Sam Hubbard, who retired. Golden said Stewart’s combination of size and athleticism makes him unique in that he won’t need subbed out with a change in packages.

Even if Hubbard had returned, the Bengals had clear needs at defensive end going into the draft after only getting consistent production out of Trey Hendrickson in the pass rush last year. Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks and the next best guy in the Bengals’ stats was Joseph Ossai, who had 5.0.

“I know you all close every year; you all just need a little umph,” Stewart said in a conference call with local media shortly after he was drafted, when asked what he knew about the Bengals. “I’m here to give you a little push up across the line.”

Stewart said low sack production his first two years was partly because he didn’t have as big of a role at the time, but in 2024, he was getting to the quarterback and just needed to refine his technique. He believes disruption can turn into more production in the NFL because his power rushes will translate well.

“You all had the leading sack rusher last year, and all he did was power, so, you know, it translates pretty seamlessly as long as I get the technique down,” he said.

Stewart plans to attach himself to Hendrickson’s hip.

Golden spoke with Texas A&M coach Mike Elko earlier this week and heard everything he needed to hear to confirm what he already thought about Stewart after seeing his film and talking with him at the NFL Combine in February. He was known as a leader and hard worker, both traits the Bengals liked on top of his physique and playing style.

After watching the film, Golden felt there were clear things he and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery could help Stewart improve to make him a more effective finisher.

“We felt like we could get them to gather a little bit at the top and complete some of those,” Golden said. “He’s got the reach and the length to do it. He’s got the bend at the top, and he’s got the speed and the power, so he’s got a lot of the things that we want. He’s a strong edge setter, but we feel like he’s got the traits that we covet and the play demeanor that we don’t have to do anything but get him out there and watch him do it.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates “getting a lot of production” out of Stewart, but there is nothing to read into what the pick might mean for other players. Hendrickson enters the last year of his contract and isn’t happy with what the organization has offered in terms of an extension.

There’s also concerns with Myles Murphy’s lack of production over his first two seasons since the Bengals selected him in the first round in 2023, but Cincinnati isn’t necessarily giving up on his ability to make progress under the new defensive staff.

“It’s just adding another weapon to our defense that we can utilize, keep guys fresh, keep guys coming after the quarterback and be relentless,” Taylor said. “So, this just speaks to how we want to play football. We want a stout defense and a lot of times it starts up front, so I think adding pieces to that puzzle up front is always helpful.”

Stewart said he brings a “big chip” on his shoulder because of all the talk around his low production, and that will drive him to keep working harder to prove himself. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he’s capable of, he said.

“Don’t worry, it (the chip on the shoulder) is gonna stay there,” Stewart said. “I feel like people overlooked me for too long, and I just gotta come in here and just prove you all (the Bengals) right.”