HAPPY TRAILS! The best places to hike this summer

The outdoors brings a certain solace and serenity that can’t be found elsewhere. After months of quarantining in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, time outside is more important than ever.
“People often think first to the physical benefits of going for a hike or just getting out in a park and kind of walking and being active,” said Brent Anslinger, outdoor recreation manager of Five Rivers MetroParks. “But I think what even those same people may not realize is kind of that emotional health and that mental health that kind of comes along with being out in a green space in a park setting.
Though many summer events have been canceled or significantly altered, the great outdoors is still (mostly) open for business. Aslinger said that park visits have been up significantly in the last few months and that he has encountered many first-time visitors who he hopes will carry a new appreciation for the outdoors.
Saturday, June 6, marks the 28th annual National Trails Day, and with countless parks and the largest paved trail network in the nation in our backyards, there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
“I hope [people] appreciate all trail types from hiking trails, the mountain bike trails, equestrian trails and really kind of take that pause and sit back and say, ‘You know what, here in the Miami Valley, we have incredible assets and I’m appreciative of that.’ And then after that moment of reflection, I hope they get out and enjoy a hike or a bike ride,” he said.
Here’s a list of some of the best summer trails across the region — compiled with the help of parks staff — where you can lace up your hiking boots or hop on your bike and hit the trails this weekend.
Prepare for closed restrooms, water fountains and indoor facilities and plan to carry out any waste brought into the parks, as trash cans have been removed in some cases. Check park websites for additional info.
ENGLEWOOD METROPARK
4361 W. National Road, Vandalia
Englewood Park is home to three breathtaking waterfalls and a unique remnant swamp that make for good sightseeing. Take the 3.8-mile green trail to see the Martindale, Patty and Oaks falls as well as the pumpkin ash and swamp forest that’s been dubbed a State Natural Landmark. The 1- to 2.5-mile South park loop trail is perfect for dog-walking (but keep them on a leash) and the half-mile blue trail along a boardwalk is accessible and great for kids.
HUFFMAN PRAIRIE
Pylon Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
This state natural landmark adjacent to the Wright Flying Field boasts beautiful flowers and ideal birdwatching along a short trail. Huffman Prairie is at its best in summer and is in peak bloom in late July and early August.
TWIN VALLEY TRAIL
Multiple trailheads at different locations; accessible through Germantown and Twin Creek metroparks
Looking for a longer, overnight camping trip? Twin Valley Trail, located just 30 minutes from downtown Dayton, is the trail for you. The 22-mile trail takes you through the woods and over streams on a backpacker’s adventure close to home.
POSSUM CREEK METROPARK
4790 Frytown Road, Dayton
With traces of a 1920s amusement park as well as natural beauty, Possum Creek has something for history and nature buffs alike. Take the 1.4-mile purple trail through the remnants of the 1920s Argonne Forest Amusement Park or the 3.5-mile orange trail to see prairies, ponds and Argonne Lake.
CARRIAGE HILL METROPARK
7800 Shull Road, Huber Heights
Carriage Hill offers boardwalks and views of serene wetlands, making it the perfect place to bring the kids or take a relaxing stroll. Take the 3.4-mile orange trail for views of the wetlands or take the kids on the half-mile red trail around Cedar Lake.
BUCK CREEK NATURE PARK
1976 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield
Grab a picnic basket and take the kids to Buck Creek Nature park for an educational exploration through nature that offers a welcome reprieve from online learning. Located behind Carleton Davidson Stadium, some of Buck Creek Nature Park’s features include an adventure literacy trail for kids, a wildflower walking trail and picnic area.
KIRBY PRESERVE AT OLD REID PARK
1636 Pumphouse Road, Springfield
With more than three miles of hiking trails as well as ponds, prairie, meadow and wildflower areas, Kirby preserve offers a tranquil place to connect with nature and spot wildlife.
MAD RIVER GORGE & NATURE PRESERVE
2710 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield
Birdwatchers, hikers and rock climbers alike can enjoy Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve. Walk along an old railroad bed surrounded by dolomite cliffs perfect for climbers and enjoy the beauty of wildflowers along the Mad River.
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK PARK
930 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield
On a hot and sunny day, the shade of 300-year-old beech and maple forest at George Rogers Clark Park is the perfect place to cool down. Take the Tecumseh Trail to spot a small waterfall just off the park’s property.
ESTEL WENRICK WETLANDS
2855 Union Road, Medway
Those looking to spot wildlife can focus their binoculars on the Estel Wenrick Wetlands. Keep an eye out for a beaver and a great blue heron then head to the Leadingham Prairie to spot butterflies, birds and wildflowers. Both the wetland and prairie are wet, so boots are a must.
CAESAR CREEK STATE PARK
8570 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
This 3,741-acre park features trails for hiking, biking and horses along a beautiful lake. Cool off at the end of a hike with a dip in the water.
JOHN BRYAN STATE PARK
3790 OH-370, Yellow Springs
Hike along the Little Miami River and through the limestone gorges it carved that make this state park a scenic summer destination. Then, finish off a hike with a stroll through the eclectic and artistic streets of Yellow Springs.