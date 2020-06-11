Get last blast of summer this holiday weekend at inflatable water playground

Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures will be open two more weekends before it transforms into your worst Halloween nightmare for fall. The waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, Sept. 4-7. It will close for the week, then open for one final weekend Sept. 12-13.

The park features a gigantic inflatable playground, including a 43-foot-tall slide, and is immersed in water and surrounded by a sandy beach, perfect for lounging with the kids on a summer day. There is also a special inflatable playground made for younger children who may not be able to navigate the other playground.