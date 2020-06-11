Get last blast of summer this holiday weekend at inflatable water playground

What better way to say farewell to summer than one last blast of fun on the water?
Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures will be open two more weekends before it transforms into your worst Halloween nightmare for fall. The waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, Sept. 4-7. It will close for the week, then open for one final weekend Sept. 12-13.
The park features a gigantic inflatable playground, including a 43-foot-tall slide, and is immersed in water and surrounded by a sandy beach, perfect for lounging with the kids on a summer day. There is also a special inflatable playground made for younger children who may not be able to navigate the other playground.
Additionally, Aqua Adventures features inflatable obstacles, patio seating, sand volleyball courts and a (real) sandy beach nestled on a bright blue reservoir. There is also the Aqua Lounge, offering full bar service for any guest 21 or older.
Pricing
Adult tickets start at $28.99 and children’s tickets are $23.99.
Know before you go:
- Life jackets must be worn at all times while on the Wibit or rental equipment.
- Life jackets must be worn by all swimmers under 18 years of age in all swimming areas.
- Life jackets are provided for guests using the Wibit or Paddle Board.
- You're welcome to bring your own life jacket. It is a swim at your own risk facility. Attendants are not lifeguards.
- Every participant must sign a waiver. Everyone 18 and over must fill out their own waiver.
- Participants under the age of 17 must have a parent or guardian signature.
- No drones, selfie sticks, cameras or other electronic devices are permitted on the inflatables.
- You're welcome to bring your own folding seat.
- Kids under three are free.
- At the first lightning strike or the rumble of thunder, participants are required to exit the lake. Wibit course will reopen after 30 minutes from last thunder rumble.
- There is no raincheck or reimbursement due to weather.
- Water socks are allowed, but shoes are not permitted on the inflatables or paddle boards.
- No pets are allowed.
- 43 inches is the height requirement for obstacle courses and paddle boards.
- No outside food or drink is permitted.
- A military discount is offered. $4 will be taken off your ticket with a valid military ID.
- Maintain social distance
WANT TO GO?
What: Aqua Adventures at Land of Illusion
Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 4-7, Sept. 12-13