Put on your best Santa costume for charity during Santa Pub Crawl

Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th Annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th Annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to Do
By Sarah Franks
Updated 1 hour ago

Santas, rev up your reindeer.

Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Aside from being a great way to support our local businesses, the crawl benefits toys for tots, allowing so many kids in our community to enjoy a toy for the holiday!” said Lisa Grigsby, owner of Planned2Give, hosting non-profit of the Pub Crawl.

Participants can pre-register at planned2give.networkforgood.com by donating $10 to Toys for Tots and get their first drink for free. People can still register in-person on Saturday by bringing a $10 unwrapped child’s toy or donate a minimum of $10, though they won’t receive their first drink for free.

A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Crawlers need to start their bar tour at either Dublin Pub or Oregon Express to pick up their Crawl Card. To be eligible for door prizes, participants must be stamped at a minimum of eight of the 11 participating bars.

This year, participants include Blind Bob’s, Dublin Pub, Hole in the Wal, Ned Pepper’s, Newcom’s Tavern, Oregon Express, Toxic Brew Pub, Trolley Stop, Tumbleweed and Wiley’s Comedy Club.

A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
A horde of jolly old elves, a bunch of reindeer and ton of other fun-lovers dressed in Christmas-themed costumes celebrated the season in the Oregon District during the 13th Annual Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 8. The mission was to gather gifts for the Marines' Dayton area Toys for Tots program. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

There will be a costume contest with prizes in the following categories: best Santa; best Mrs. Claus; best couple; best group (three or more); best large group (six or more); sexiest female Santa; sexiest male Santa; best non-Santa Christmas character; and best overall costume. The contest will take place at Wiley’s Comedy Club at 6 p.m.

Having trouble planning your holiday outfit? Check out these photos from previous Santa Pub Crawls for inspiration.

“While the Pub Crawl officially ends at 9 p.m., many of the bars will have entertainment scheduled for late night revelry,” Grigsby added. “For instance, Dublin Pub has DJ Jay Nigro spinning tunes till midnight.”

For more information, visit planned2give.networkforgood.com.

Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th Annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th Annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hundreds of jolly elves, Santas and other holiday merrymakers will celebrate the season in the Oregon District this weekend during the 15th Annual Toys for Tots Santa Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

