Victim ID’d in Fairfield Twp. suspicious death, case being investigated as homicide

The woman, identified as Marilyn Ann Sparks, 31, of Fairfield Twp., was found by a relative on Friday afternoon, according to the police report. Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said they’re not calling Sparks’ death a homicide, but any suspicious death is investigated as a homicide until proven otherwise.

McCroskey said investigators are not releasing more information about the investigation at this time. The Butler County Coroner has conducted an autopsy and the results are pending.