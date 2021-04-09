Victim ID’d in Fairfield Twp. suspicious death, case being investigated as homicide

Fairfield Twp. police are investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old woman as a homicide.
The woman, identified as Marilyn Ann Sparks, 31, of Fairfield Twp., was found by a relative on Friday afternoon, according to the police report. Fairfield Twp. police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said they’re not calling Sparks’ death a homicide, but any suspicious death is investigated as a homicide until proven otherwise.
McCroskey said investigators are not releasing more information about the investigation at this time. The Butler County Coroner has conducted an autopsy and the results are pending.
“We’ve conducted several search warrants, we’re continuing to investigate, making sure we do everything we need to do,” McCroskey said.
The home where Sparks was found is in a residential neighborhood near Ohio 4 and behind a Bob Evans restaurant, and it is not far from Rentschler Forest MetroPark.
Police have someone in custody related to the death, but that person is only identified as a person of interest.
“We know who we’re looking at, we’ve made one arrest on outstanding warrants for a person of interest,” McCroskey said. “That person was interviewed by investigators over the weekend.”
McCroskey said “it might be a while” before specific details about this death investigation will be released “because we’re waiting on a lot of forensics.”