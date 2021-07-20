Sources: Biden’s Cincinnati visit to be at Mount St. Joseph University

President Joe Biden is making his first presidential visit Wednesday to Cincinnati for a CNN town hall.
Multiple sources have confirmed the event will take place at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Twp., WCPO reported.
The event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air at 8 p.m. CNN that day.
Satellite trucks could be seen parked in parking lots Monday afternoon at Mt. St. Joseph University.
Cincinnati police said the president will be traveling between 3 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
CNN said it expects the forum to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the U.S. due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant; and the economy.