Rep. Jim Jordan named to Jan. 6 select committee

A mob of supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election by disrupting the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes to formalize Biden’s victory. The House chamber was evacuated, and five people died around or after the siege, including a woman shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 100 others were injured.

The day of the attack, Jordan tweeted, “Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police” and later issued a statement that said: “Americans support peaceful protests, First Amendment activity, and the men and women of law enforcement. What happened today is wrong and is not what America is about.”

Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice following the historic Jan. 13 vote.

None of the Republicans selected for the committee voted for impeachment, and the AP reported that Jordan previously called the Jan. 6 select committee “impeachment three.”