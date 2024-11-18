YWCA Hamilton to honor 10 trailblazers at inaugural HERstory & HERitage event

Other Butler County women who will be honored include Eva Lande, Ann Antenen, Nellie Craig Walker, Virginia Ritan, Shakila Ahmad, Jackie Phillips Carter, Kathy Klink, Katherine Rumph-Cole, and Kelli Kurtz. Also honored will be Dr. Julia Goodman, the first female physician in Hamilton, and the founder of the YWCA Hamilton in 1900.

“This festival is a celebration of resilience and unity,” said Waters-Connell. “We are proud to honor the legacy of these extraordinary women who remind us that progress is rooted in courage and community.”

HERstory and HERitage is aimed to be a blend of art, music, culture and recognition that invites everyone, from young and old to individuals and families, that will showcase women- and minority-owned businesses. Since it’s founding, YWCA Hamilton has had a commitment to empower women and promoting social justice through diverse programs, including domestic violence shelters, permanent supportive housing, youth outreach, and racial justice education.

The organization says it continues to address critical issues facing women, girls, and marginalized communities, fostering a more inclusive society.