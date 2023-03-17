Your weekly guide to things to do

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Kids in the Spotlight presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.

Performing Arts Academy presents “Music Man, KIDS,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY

Fairfield East Spring Craft Vendor and Food Truck Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spring Amphibians with Jeff Davis, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.

Let’s Go Hiking - Bingo March, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Discover what can be found in the park and in nature, complete a park bingo board, and have fun. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

Local Artisan Event, at Liberty Farm Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.

Butler County Meat Goat Association Rafflemania, at OSU Extension Office, 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Rafflemania begins at 7 p.m.

Seals & Crofts 2 in Concert, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Unicorn World, at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. The event includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns.

MARCH 22

Lunch and Learn present Climate Change: How a Pesky Little Molecule Can Change the Earth as We Know It, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11:45 a.m. Bring your own lunch.

MARCH 23

Discovery on the Farm - Chicken Chat and Tracks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.

Stuffed Toy Camp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 to 8 p.m. Camp for stuffed toys only. Human families are welcome to participate during drop off and pick up. yourmetroparks.net

Butler County Historical Society presents “BCHS Clothing Treasures and the Stories They Tell,” in the Emma Ritchie Auditorium of the Benninghofen House, 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Society members are free, non-members may join society or pay $5 admission. 513-896-9930

MARCH 23-26

Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com

MARCH 24

Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free

Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

MARCH 25

West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/

Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.

Signs of Spring Hike, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.

Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 p.m.

Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Registration required by March 24. yourmetroparks.net

Acoustic Eidolon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.

MARCH 28

National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.

Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.

The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.

MARCH 29

Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series (Cultivation), at Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon

History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “Tonight: Sorry to Bother You.” Bring your own popcorn. Free

MARCH 30

Discovery on the Farm - Natural Egg Decorating, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.

The 2023 John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” will be presented by David W. Blight, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MARCH 31

The Mudlick Five, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Carter New, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

Phoenix Mendoza with special guests Josh Leo and Jon Hayes, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 1

Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.

Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

APRIL 2

Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

