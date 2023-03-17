Your weekly guide to things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY
- Ohio Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, from in front of Municipal Brew Works and ends at Tano Bistro, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
- Annual St. Patrick’s Day O’DORA Dash, at Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Hamilton Community Foundation.
- Magic Carpet Family Performance present The Nikola Tesla Story, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
- Fitton Family Fridays present “Heroes and Villains,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Maddie & Tae, at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Fairfield Crystal Classic, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. High and middle schools’ choir competition. fairfieldcrystalclassic.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Kids in the Spotlight presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.
- Performing Arts Academy presents “Music Man, KIDS,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
SATURDAY
- Fairfield East Spring Craft Vendor and Food Truck Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Spring Amphibians with Jeff Davis, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
- Let’s Go Hiking - Bingo March, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Discover what can be found in the park and in nature, complete a park bingo board, and have fun. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- Local Artisan Event, at Liberty Farm Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.
- Butler County Meat Goat Association Rafflemania, at OSU Extension Office, 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Rafflemania begins at 7 p.m.
- Seals & Crofts 2 in Concert, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Unicorn World, at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. The event includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns.
MARCH 22
- Lunch and Learn present Climate Change: How a Pesky Little Molecule Can Change the Earth as We Know It, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11:45 a.m. Bring your own lunch.
MARCH 23
- Discovery on the Farm - Chicken Chat and Tracks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
- Stuffed Toy Camp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 to 8 p.m. Camp for stuffed toys only. Human families are welcome to participate during drop off and pick up. yourmetroparks.net
- Butler County Historical Society presents “BCHS Clothing Treasures and the Stories They Tell,” in the Emma Ritchie Auditorium of the Benninghofen House, 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Society members are free, non-members may join society or pay $5 admission. 513-896-9930
MARCH 23-26
- Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com
MARCH 24
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
MARCH 25
- West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/
- Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.
- Signs of Spring Hike, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
- Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 p.m.
- Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Registration required by March 24. yourmetroparks.net
- Acoustic Eidolon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.
MARCH 28
- National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.
- Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.
MARCH 29
- Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series (Cultivation), at Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “Tonight: Sorry to Bother You.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 30
- Discovery on the Farm - Natural Egg Decorating, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
- The 2023 John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” will be presented by David W. Blight, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
MARCH 31
- The Mudlick Five, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Carter New, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Phoenix Mendoza with special guests Josh Leo and Jon Hayes, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
APRIL 1
- Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.
- Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
APRIL 2
- Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
