Your weekly guide to things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY

  • Ohio Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, from in front of Municipal Brew Works and ends at Tano Bistro, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
  • Annual St. Patrick’s Day O’DORA Dash, at Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Hamilton Community Foundation.
  • Magic Carpet Family Performance present The Nikola Tesla Story, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Fitton Family Fridays present “Heroes and Villains,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Maddie & Tae, at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m.

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Fairfield Crystal Classic, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. High and middle schools’ choir competition. fairfieldcrystalclassic.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Bishop Fenwick Theatre program presents “Disney’s High School Musical, On Stage,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Kids in the Spotlight presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.
  • Performing Arts Academy presents “Music Man, KIDS,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY

  • Fairfield East Spring Craft Vendor and Food Truck Fair, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Spring Amphibians with Jeff Davis, at Salamander Run MetroPark, 4821 Layhigh Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
  • Let’s Go Hiking - Bingo March, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Discover what can be found in the park and in nature, complete a park bingo board, and have fun. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Local Artisan Event, at Liberty Farm Market, 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Butler County Meat Goat Association Rafflemania, at OSU Extension Office, 1802 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Rafflemania begins at 7 p.m.
  • Seals & Crofts 2 in Concert, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
  • Fitton Showstoppers presents Cincinnati Ballet Classical & Contemporary, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

  • Unicorn World, at the Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati. The event includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns.

MARCH 22

  • Lunch and Learn present Climate Change: How a Pesky Little Molecule Can Change the Earth as We Know It, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 11:45 a.m. Bring your own lunch.

MARCH 23

  • Discovery on the Farm - Chicken Chat and Tracks, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
  • Stuffed Toy Camp, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 6 to 8 p.m. Camp for stuffed toys only. Human families are welcome to participate during drop off and pick up. yourmetroparks.net
  • Butler County Historical Society presents “BCHS Clothing Treasures and the Stories They Tell,” in the Emma Ritchie Auditorium of the Benninghofen House, 327 N. Second St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Society members are free, non-members may join society or pay $5 admission. 513-896-9930

MARCH 23-26

  • Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com

MARCH 24

  • Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
  • Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

MARCH 25

  • West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/
  • Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.
  • Signs of Spring Hike, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
  • Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 p.m.
  • Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
  • Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Registration required by March 24. yourmetroparks.net
  • Acoustic Eidolon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.

MARCH 28

  • National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.
  • Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.
  • The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.

MARCH 29

  • Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series (Cultivation), at Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon
  • History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “Tonight: Sorry to Bother You.” Bring your own popcorn. Free

MARCH 30

  • Discovery on the Farm - Natural Egg Decorating, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
  • The 2023 John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” will be presented by David W. Blight, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MARCH 31

  • The Mudlick Five, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
  • Carter New, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
  • Phoenix Mendoza with special guests Josh Leo and Jon Hayes, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 1

  • Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.
  • Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

APRIL 2

  • Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

