‘You can find everything’: World’s Longest Yard Sale continues through Sunday

Rebekah Church, left, and Vickie Church, 12, from Cincinnati, try to find deals at the 127 yard sale Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. They went to Kentucky Thursday and plan to make is into northern Ohio today. The 127 corridor yard sale, dubbed the world's largest yard sale, is going on now through Sunday, Aug. 9 along U.S. 127 from Michigan to Alabama. This spot between New Miami and Seven Mile has multiple vendors displaying their bargains. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
By Michael D. PitmanNick Graham

SEVEN MILE ― Rebekah Church and her daughter spent the first day of the World’s Longest Yard Sale traveling U.S. 127 from Cincinnati to Frankfort, Ky.

On Friday, they headed north toward Celina in Mercer County, or at least that was the goal, stopping in Seven Mile and New Miami. The Cincinnati mom is always looking for deals, but on Friday craft items and PlayStation 4 games were on her shopping list.

“Don’t know if we will (make it to Celina), but we’re going to try,” said Church, who’s shopped the longest yard sale for seven years.

The World’s Longest Yard Sale — also known as the 127 Yard Sale — was founded in 1987 by a Tennessee county executive. It crosses six states: Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. The yard sale, which started Thursday, continues until Sunday.

The yard sale is intended to encourage people to bypass interstate highways, like interstates 75 and 71, to experience the scenic roadways and highways, and the small-town charms of communities like Seven Mile, where Church and her daughter were shopping Friday.

The 127 corridor yard sale, dubbed the world's largest yard sale, is going on now through Sunday, August 9 along U.S. 127 from Michigan to Alabama. This spot between New Miami and Seven Mile has multiple vendors displaying their bargains. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
The deals are what draws her to the yard sale year after year, Church said.

“You can find great deals you can’t find in the stores,” she said.

In the past, she found deals on furniture, a cedar chest, clothes, mowers, back to school items, and crafts.

“(You can) anything you can imagine. You can find everything,” Church said of the year sale. “Sometimes you find things you don’t even need, but you want it. Most of the stuff you don’t need.”

