7 beloved restaurants that are missed in Butler County

Manchester Inn, Middletown: This hotel and restaurant was a favorite choice for Middletown residents because of its soup and salad bar lunches, prime rib dinners and Sunday brunches. The Manchester Inn abruptly closed on Jan. 3, 2011.

Capozzi's, Middletown: This Italian restaurant, located on Central Avenue, was known for its Wednesday Night Spaghetti Special and casual dining and bar area. Capozzi's closed in 2007, though its popular spaghetti sauce still is available in grocery stores.

Schiavone's, Middletown: Middletown once was home to three family-owned Italian restaurants: Stefano's, Capozzi's and Schiavone's. Schiavone's was located in a large white house on Tytus Avenue and was known for its service and menu.

Chinese Lantern, Hamilton: After more than three decades, this popular restaurant is set to close this month. The owners, Sherry and Peter Chung, are retiring from the business they've run for 21 years at 965 Main St. on Hamilton's West Side.

The Hickory Hut, Hamilton: This restaurant was popular with families and the after-church crowd.

Walt's Barbecue, Hamilton: Owned by the Riley family, this restaurant, located at 746 NW Washington Blvd., closed earlier this year.

Bill Knapp’s, Hamilton: This national chain, like in cities throughout the region, was popular with the after-church crowd and was located on Main Street. It was known for its desserts.