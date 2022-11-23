WORLD CUP: Marcum Park to have USMNT-England match on big screen

BreakingNews
Anyone in downtown Hamilton on Friday afternoon can catch the big World Cup matchup between the U.S. Men’s National Team take on England.

Chatterbox Sports is planning to set up a big screen at Marcum Park on Dayton Street for people to watch the 2 p.m. game. The USMNT tied Wales in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar.

Friday’s weather is expected to be cool, with a high of 52 degrees under partly cloudy skies and a slight breeze.

The teams participating in this year’s World Cup are in group play, and the U.S. team is in Group B with Wales, England, and Iran. The top two teams in each group advance to the next round, a 16-team single-game elimination bracket.

The screen was at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard for baseball games over the summer:

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

