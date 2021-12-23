Woody Fitton retiring as YMCA president and CEO

Woody Fitton, who has served as seventh president and CEO of the Great Miami Valley YMCA, is retiring at the end of this year.
Fitton’s leadership was so highly regarded that the news release announcing his departure said, “To say Woody’s leadership these past 16 years, in particular during the 2020 global pandemic, was invaluable and inspired by divine providence, would be a serious understatement.”
He served as the volunteer board chairman from 2003-05, and as president and CEO since 2005.
Kendall Wright, chair of the Y’s volunteer Board of Trustees, said, “Woody’s focus on improving organizational culture and building trust enriched the Y’s employee experience, ensuring continued relevance in Y programming and service to our communities.”
Fitton led capital projects, including the East Butler YMCA Ruder Family Water Park; renovations to the downtown Middletown YMCA; and creation of the Y’s seventh branch, the Atrium Family YMCA.
In other significant moves, collaboration with the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields expanded access to youth sports programming for youth with developmental disabilities.
Another notable accomplishment was the Y’s collaboration with the the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton. Fitton also served as chairman of the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs.
Taking over as the next president and CEO in February will be Mike Bramer, who now is vice president of operations at the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
