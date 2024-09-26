Women Enriching Lives fundraising luncheon goes ‘back to school’

The event will benefit the Butler County chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which mails one age-appropriate book to children each month at no cost to families. Any child in Ohio between birth and age five can sign up at OhioImaginationLibrary.org.

For 15 years, the mission of Women Enriching Lives has been to draw on the commitment of successful, like-minded women to advocate for a community that is the best place to live for all children and their families. To date it has raised nearly $500,000 to grow and support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for children in Middletown and the surrounding area.

For more information and links to tickets, visit facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives.