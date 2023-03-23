BreakingNews
Woman struck by train in West Chester Twp.
West Chester Twp. officials are reporting a woman was struck by a train early this morning and she has been taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the scene where a woman was hit by a train about three-quarters of a mile west of Ohio 747 at around 4 a.m.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson put out a message the woman was transported to the hospital at around 6 a.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

