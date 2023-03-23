Woman struck by train in West Chester Twp.

West Chester Twp. officials are reporting a woman was struck by a train early this morning and she has been taken to the hospital.
Emergency crews responded to the scene where a woman was hit by a train about three-quarters of a mile west of Ohio 747 at around 4 a.m.
Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson put out a message the woman was transported to the hospital at around 6 a.m.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
