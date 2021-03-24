Woman still recovering after being shot in the head inside Middletown bar

Two people shot early Saturday morning during a disturbance at a Middletown bar are recovering, and police are continuing to investigate.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Middtown Lounge on Clark Street. Police were dispatched on a report of shots fire and found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to the head, according to the police report and officials.
The victim shot in the head, Amalia Pointer, 19, of Middletown, remains hospitalized and is improving, according to police.
A female 911 caller told dispatchers a woman shot and was under a table at the bar.
“I am trying to keep her calm ma’am,” the caller told dispatchers.
The woman said she could not tell exactly where Pointer was shot and repeatedly told her, “you are going to be OK. Stay calm.”
A short time after the shooting, Jermaine Trammell, 23, of Middletown, arrived at Atrium Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Trammell said he was in the bar when a fight broke out between multiple people and he walked out the door to leave, “and that’s when he heard multiple gunshots and then felt his arm burning,” according to the police report. A friend dropped him off at the hospital, he told police.
Police say Trammell has been released from the hospital.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests.
Anyone with any information should call the Middletown police department at (513) 425-7720 or Detective Ryan Morgan at (513) 425-7735.