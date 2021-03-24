Woman still recovering after being shot in the head inside Middletown bar

The woman said she could not tell exactly where Pointer was shot and repeatedly told her, “you are going to be OK. Stay calm.”

A short time after the shooting, Jermaine Trammell, 23, of Middletown, arrived at Atrium Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Trammell said he was in the bar when a fight broke out between multiple people and he walked out the door to leave, “and that’s when he heard multiple gunshots and then felt his arm burning,” according to the police report. A friend dropped him off at the hospital, he told police.

Police say Trammell has been released from the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests.

Anyone with any information should call the Middletown police department at (513) 425-7720 or Detective Ryan Morgan at (513) 425-7735.