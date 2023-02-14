Woman sent to prison for starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Explore Police investigating shooting death of Middletown woman

On Monday, Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Stevens to four and a half years in prison — 18 months on each charge. She will also be required to register her address with the county sheriff’s office once a year for life when released from prison because she was convicted of an arson-related offense.

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. on the night of the incident on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.