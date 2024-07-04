Woman rescued from Great Miami River in Middletown

River rescue crews pulled a woman from the Great Miami River on Thursday morning in Middletown.
The woman went into the river in Madison Twp. and was rescued by officers and deputies who responded for the rescue.
Middletown Acting Chief Andy Warrick said the woman was taken to an area hospital. They are not sure why she was in the river.
