Woman declared incompetent to stand trial in Hamilton baseball bat slaying

A woman charged with murder for allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat in Hamilton has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
Misty Camp, 26, was indicted in December for felonious assault and murder for the alleged attack of Donald McDonald on Oct. 31, according to Hamilton police and court records.
Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster set bond for Camp at $250,000. At the arraignment, the judge also ordered a psychological competency evaluation.
“Counsel has reason to believe that Ms. Camp may have mental disease or defect that made her unable to understand the wrongfulness of her acts at the time of her alleged offenses, unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court at this time and/or unable to assist counsel in preparation and defense of her case,” Camp’s attorney, Danielle Colliver, said in a motion requesting the evaluation.
Based on the evaluation, Oster found Camp incompetent to stand trial but ruled she could be restored to competency with treatment. Camp will undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Heath in Cincinnati.
Camp is scheduled to be back in court May 3 for a evaluation hearing after treatment.
Hamilton officers were called to the rear of 127 Ludlow St. during the morning hours and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report.
When officers exited the cruiser, Camp said she “knocked him out.” She then told police McDonald was out back and again said, “I knocked him out.”
McDonald, 73, with a listed address of the 1000 block of Hanover Street, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the incident was a dispute.
In a 911 call, Camp identified herself to dispatchers and asked for help because she said a man named Don was threatening her. Camp had difficulty telling dispatchers her exact location. She said she was near a church.
“He just came up and was getting in my face, screaming his (expletive) at me and saying he is going to beat the (expletive) out of me and pointing,” Camp said.
Then sounds of a commotion and screaming break out on the call.
“Now he has got a baseball bat,” Camp told dispatchers. “He’s beating me with it.”
Camp said she she was hit on the arm and requested an ambulance. Then walking or running is heard and heavy breathing is heard on the 911 call.