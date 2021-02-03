Woman declared incompetent to stand trial in Hamilton baseball bat slaying

Camp is scheduled to be back in court May 3 for a evaluation hearing after treatment.

Hamilton officers were called to the rear of 127 Ludlow St. during the morning hours and found Camp holding a baseball bat, according to the report.

When officers exited the cruiser, Camp said she “knocked him out.” She then told police McDonald was out back and again said, “I knocked him out.”

McDonald, 73, with a listed address of the 1000 block of Hanover Street, was found on the ground bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital and died on Nov. 11.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said the incident was a dispute.

In a 911 call, Camp identified herself to dispatchers and asked for help because she said a man named Don was threatening her. Camp had difficulty telling dispatchers her exact location. She said she was near a church.

“He just came up and was getting in my face, screaming his (expletive) at me and saying he is going to beat the (expletive) out of me and pointing,” Camp said.

Then sounds of a commotion and screaming break out on the call.

“Now he has got a baseball bat,” Camp told dispatchers. “He’s beating me with it.”

Camp said she she was hit on the arm and requested an ambulance. Then walking or running is heard and heavy breathing is heard on the 911 call.