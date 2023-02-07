Woman arrested after stolen vehicle reported in West Chester, then located in Dayton

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and charged with obstructing official business after she was apprehended by Dayton police officers in a van that was reported stolen and spotted in West Chester Twp., according to Maj. Jason Hall.
Dayton police officers were alerted around 7 p.m. Monday that a reported stolen vehicle was traveling on Valley Street in the city of Dayton.
The vehicle was reported fleeing from officers in West Chester earlier in the evening. The 2010 Ford van traveled north on Interstate 75 until it was spotted by Dayton officers, said Hall from the Dayton police department.
Dayton officers coordinated an effort to get the vehicle stopped, and upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle fled from police. Officers did not initiate a pursuit at this time, but tire deflation devices were deployed, according to Hall.
The van continued on and was later located on Ohio 4 where it crashed into a guardrail. A male and female occupant fled out of the van and ran from police, they said.
The female was apprehended by officers after a foot pursuit and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
The man has not been located, Hall said.
About the Author