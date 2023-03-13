Woman allegedly attempts to smuggle drugs into Butler County Jail through denture adhesive

Melissa Riley, 40, of Hamilton, was caught on Sunday after dropping off a tube of adhesive to a prisoner that was tainted with suboxone. She was arrested after an investigation by Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force along with the help of jail investigations. Riley is charged with illegal conveyance of drugs, a third-degree felony.

The suboxone strips were stashed in the lid of a tube of Fixodent that was unsealed.