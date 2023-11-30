Woman, 93, remembered as ‘a fun, fun lady who loved life’

One of her four children, Mary Morris, of Middletown, said her mother taught her “no one is a stranger.”

When Bruner was in the room, she always took the time to meet people, her daughter said.

“She had such a positive attitude and was so outgoing,” Morris said. “Everybody loved her.”

A native of Lansing, Mich., Bruner moved to Middletown in 1950 when her husband, James, was hired by the research department at Armco Steel. After raising their four children, Bruner earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University when she was about 40.

Morris said her mother and older sister, Anne Campbell, graduated from Miami at about the same time.

Bruner taught adult education classes at Middletown City Schools.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church on Central Avenue in Middletown, serving as a deacon, on church committees, head of Bible school, a choir member and as a counselor in Stephens Ministry.

One of her good friends, Marge Wooley, who also lived at Mt. Pleasant, drove Bruner to church every Sunday.

“That was very important to her,” said Wooley, 92.

Wooley called Bruner “a fun, fun lady who loved life.”

Before Wooley traveled to Atlanta to be with her family for Thanksgiving, she visited Bruner in her room. Bruner was asleep and Wooley touched her arm and said: “I love you.”

Bruner and her husband were longtime volunteers at Middletown Regional Hospital/Atrium Medical Center. James Bruner accumulated more than 30,000 volunteer hours at the hospitals, his daughter said.

When they Bruners moved to Mt. Pleasant, she became involved in several activities. She visited residents weekly in the Mt. Pleasant community, participated in the resident association and silent auction, and conducted news broadcasts twice monthly, her daughter said.

She wanted no one to feel alone, her daughter said.

She is survived by her four children, Anne (John) Campbell of Summerville, S.C., Mark (Lolly) Bruner of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Mary Morris of Middletown, and David (Debra) Bruner of Miamisburg; and four grandchildren, Peter Campbell, Justin Campbell, JT Bruner, and Sarah Stormo.

In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband.

A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.