With volunteer chances dwindling, Lakota students sign up to help seniors

“They were very, very nice. I can’t do the things I used to be able to do,” said Suitor. “They raked up 30 bags of leaves and I appreciated them to the fullest.”

Melissa Rosser, EDGE community service manager, said seniors may be getting something out of the program but they are also giving teens invaluable opportunities to grow through giving.

“We believe our community service program empowers teens to embrace their natural gifts, talents and time to care for and serve those around them. It creates and encourages an attitude of kindness and other mindedness,” said Rosser. “It helps them grow into and discover the importance of being an invested citizen of their community.”

The Edge Center teens were doing their work through the local RASKALS (random acts of simple kindness affecting local seniors), but teens also volunteer through other local community service groups such as PAWS Adoption Center in Monroe.

Lakota East High School senior, who recently volunteered there, said “it was fun to be at PAWS and build upon all the good work the volunteers before us did and be able to add to that to make a difference.”

Rosser said elderly residents helped by teens through the RASKALS are grateful.

“The seniors have all been very appreciative. They value and take pride in their homes so it can be difficult when they are unable to continue with the same level of maintenance as they have been accustomed to do on their own,” she said.

“Being partnered with the teens, brings not only joy for the upkeep of their outdoor space but also provides a connection to the larger community and the next generations. I always hear how glad the seniors are to see young people out there doing good work and making a difference and that brings them hope.”