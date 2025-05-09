With levy passage, MidPointe Library looks to keep services ‘strong’

“That kind of result really shows what our community values: literacy, education, knowledge. We feel fortunate to be able to provide that,” she said. The MidPointe Library System services the Middletown, West Chester Twp., Trenton, Monroe and Liberty Twp. communities. The library asked voters for a five-year, 0.75-mill replacement levy. Though voters have renewed the 2010 levy twice in the past 15 years, the library needed additional funds, having operated without an increase in tax revenues over that time. In November, voters rejected a 1.25-mill continuing levy request.

Though this levy is a lower amount than the one rejected in November, Hillman said no cuts will be made.

“In November, with that levy, we had been looking to grow,” Hillman said. This came after hearing patrons’ request of expanded hours and increased bookmobile services.

“With this levy passing now, this will be keeping the library strong,” she said.

Hillman added the levy is “enough” as long as state funding remains in place. “The issue of Ohio library state funding is one that is concerning, but that makes us even more grateful for local dollars,” she said.

As Ohio discusses the state budget this year, MidPointe will be watching for proposed changes.

The levy will generate $5.7 million a year, replacing the levy voters approved in 2010 and renewed in 2015 and 2020. Residents would pay $26.25 annually for every $100,000 in home valuation.

If voters turned down the library’s levy request, that resulted in cuts in programming, material, service and operational hours for the 180,000 library cardholders systemwide.

In 2024, MidPointe had 600,000 visits, with more than 2.1 million items checked. Additionally, more than 95,800 patrons attended more than 2,750 programs.