With flu season arriving, time to get those shots

It’s a good idea to get vaccinations sooner than later because they typically take about two weeks, depending on a particular year’s inoculations, to take effect, Smiley said.

Walgreens in a news release noted people can receive COVID-19 shots and flu vaccinations in the same visit.

“Measures like social distancing, mask-wearing, and increased flu vaccinations contributed to very few flu cases last season. However, as communities return to everyday activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is critical that people remain diligent about getting their flu vaccine,” said Walgreens’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban.

The country again is seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the disease’s delta variant.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Walgreens is preparing for the co-circulation of both flu and COVID-19 and eligible patients will be able to receive a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine in a single visit,” the company said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots for everyone six months or older unless they have specific health conditions. Ideally, shots should be received by the end of October, but people should receive them as long as the flu is circulating and shots are available, the CDC adds.

Some children from 6 months through age 8 require two flu shots. Those children should get their first dose as soon as shots become available, with the second dose about four weeks later. Children who need only one dose can be vaccinated as soon as the shots become available, the CDC says.