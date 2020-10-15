With coronavirus surging in Ohio, Butler County plans to stockpile PPE

At the end of March West Chester Twp. ordered 1,500 face masks and 50 thermometers that cost $17,500, through the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce from Shanghai. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office bought 5,000.

At the time Township Administrator Larry Burks said they had no other options.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to shop around,” Burks said in March. “There are some probably cheaper masks but you couldn’t find them, you can’t buy them, they’re just not available. We thought the price was fair considering the market at the time.”

The county has received $18.7 million in federal coronavirus relief money and some of that can be used on facilities and supplies. Early on in the crisis the county spent about $70,000 on PPE and other equipment like plexiglass shields and other items like sanitizers to ensure county buildings were safe.

When the final allotment of $13.8 million came in County Administrator Judi Boyko told the Journal-News she has identified approximately $6.5 million worth of eligible expenses that have either already been made or will be proposed to the commissioners for approval.

Rick Couch, who handles maintenance for the county said he currently has about 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 15,000 masks — 50 of them are N95 professional grade — on hand now and he stores them in the sally port of the Government Services Center.

Butler County Emergency Management has distributed about two million masks countywide throughout the pandemic, according to Deputy Director Jim Bolen. For security reasons he didn’t want to reveal where their supplies are stored, but the county has used the fairgrounds during the pandemic for this purpose.

They receive their PPE directly from places like the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Health but he has heard from local jurisdictions that supplies are easier to get.

“We are beginning to see it become more readily available on the open market,” Bolen said. “Some items it is still difficult to find them. I know first responders gloves have been an issue, they’ve had trouble finding those. N-95 masks and surgical masks has stabilized at least here locally.”

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter told the Journal-News she supports Dixon’s idea.

“It isn’t logical that the fair has to be responsible for storing all of the emergency supplies in the county fair buildings,” Carpenter said. “We appreciate it, but we probably need to look at some comprehensive planning on that.”

Commissioner T.C. Rogers was non-committal on the idea of a dedicated building. He said in their discussions they need to be careful not to overstep their authority if a countywide operation is what is being considered.

“We naturally have responsibilities, but how much of the operational decisions do we take," Rogers said. “Knowing the townships and cities like I do, some would say okay we need you to do it for us, then there’s others that would regard that as taking over their turf. Those are discussions that have to be part of a larger subject on cooperation and synergies.”