Winter Weather Advisory in place for Monday

It’s a”9 First Warning Weather Alert Day” on Monday as we expect light snow but gusty winds that will likely cause isolated snow squalls. Snow squalls are brief, but intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds, creating areas of near whiteout visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, we are under a Winter Weather Advisory as we could see up to an inch of light snow. The light snow could start as soon as 8-9 a.m. and continue through the early evening of 7-8 p.m. with isolated flurries or snow showers even later.