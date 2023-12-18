Winter Weather Advisory in place for Monday

By WCPO, Journal-News content partner
49 minutes ago
It’s a”9 First Warning Weather Alert Day” on Monday as we expect light snow but gusty winds that will likely cause isolated snow squalls. Snow squalls are brief, but intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds, creating areas of near whiteout visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, we are under a Winter Weather Advisory as we could see up to an inch of light snow. The light snow could start as soon as 8-9 a.m. and continue through the early evening of 7-8 p.m. with isolated flurries or snow showers even later.

Following Mother nature’s shenanigans on Monday, the winter like air will sweep into the area. Temperatures will lucky to rise above freezing...for highs. Tuesday’s wind chills will make it feel like the teens. But, it looks dry for a few days.

Wind gusts to 30 mph or greater will be a chief component to Monday’s weather issues. These winds will be around from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. before diminishing.

