Winter utility assistance still available for residents

Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF) continues to offer energy assistance despite the end of its annual Winter Crisis Program. The program, which helps low-income families stay warm in the winter, assisted 1,054 households from Nov. 1, 2021 through March 31.
While SELF’s Summer Crisis Cooling Program will not begin until July 1, the organization is still offering its Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) until May 31, according to Rachel Sheets, SELF Community Relations Coordinator. SELF also continues to verify and re-verify eligible customers of regulated utility companies, such as Duke Energy, on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus. SELF also has funds to assist eligible households with payment of water bills through Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
SELF has assisted 1,054 households with verification/reverification of PIPP Plus, 1,890 households with HEAP, and 461 through LIHWAP since Nov. 1, 2021.
SELF is not conducting in-person appointments to apply for utility assistance, and no longer offers walk-ins on Wednesdays. Butler County residents in need of utility assistance may reach out to SELF by visiting self.itfrontdesk.com or calling 513-868-9300, option 1.
In addition to utility assistance, SELF assists with rent payments for people affected by COVID-19 and intake for weatherization services for Butler County residents. Weatherization services are carried out by the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. Call 513-868-9300 or email druhl@selfhelps.org to apply for weatherization. To apply for rent assistance, applications are available at www.selfhelps.org/applications or pick up an application any time outside SELF’s offices located at 415 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton; or 930 9th Ave., Middletown.
