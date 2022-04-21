Winter utility assistance still available for residents

While SELF’s Summer Crisis Cooling Program will not begin until July 1, the organization is still offering its Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) until May 31, according to Rachel Sheets, SELF Community Relations Coordinator. SELF also continues to verify and re-verify eligible customers of regulated utility companies, such as Duke Energy, on the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus. SELF also has funds to assist eligible households with payment of water bills through Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

SELF has assisted 1,054 households with verification/reverification of PIPP Plus, 1,890 households with HEAP, and 461 through LIHWAP since Nov. 1, 2021.