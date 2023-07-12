Wine bar no longer planned in former Middletown newspaper building

MIDDLETOWN — Those wanting to celebrate a new downtown business with a glass of wine will have to wait a little longer.

The former Middletown Journal building was expected to welcome 3 Roses Wine Cellars, possibly as soon as the end of this month, Michael Penrod, the business owner, told the Journal-News earlier this year.

But Raymond Scott, who owns the building at First Avenue and Broad Street, said Penrod has pulled his plans to open a winery in the basement. Scott said Penrod, who has another location in northeast Ohio, never signed a contract and never invested in the property.

Matthew Talley, vice president of 3 Roses Wine Cellars, said Penrod and Scott “didn’t see eye to eye” on some of the design aspects so they decided not to go forward with the project.

Despite this setback, Scott is confident the renovations of the former Journal building will slowly continue.

“This will happen,” he told the Journal-News on Tuesday.

The basement, he said, “defines itself” when it comes to a potential bar/restaurant and shouldn’t be used as office space. He’s seeking another investor for the 3,000-square-foot portion of the basement, he said.

As a way to encourage a business venture, Scott said he’s offering nine months of free rent.

Scott, who owns Rabbit Laser USA on Hook Drive, has renovated other Middletown commercial properties and residences, he said. He purchased the newspaper building for $128,000 at a 2020 sheriff’s sale, and since then, has invested $240,000 replacing 70 windows in preparation of renting out space in the three-story, 34,000-square-foot building.

Earlier this year, Penrod sounded excited about the potential of the winery.

“I can see his vision for the building,” Penrod said of Scott’s elaborate plans. “It’s starting to take shape. This building has a lot of character.”

Scott’s plans for the newspaper building include two banquet halls that seat 150 to 200 people, a warming kitchen, 27 offices, space for 30 to 40 cubicles, one apartment for short-term use, retail space on the first floor, and possibly a remote control car track in the basement where the printing press was located.

At the time, Penrod believed having a winery in the basement would be beneficial for those renting the banquet halls for wedding receptions, bridal parties, class reunions, anniversaries and birthdays. The winery is called 3 Roses because Penrod’s mother, sister and daughter are named Rose.

In the last two years, Scott has torn down walls, removed debris, painted walls, and started converting some of the space. The two banquet halls appear to be the closest to being operational. He hopes to have them open by the end of the year.