‘Willy Wonka JR.’ for all ages on stage at end of month

“The actors in the show range in age from age seven to 17, and we were able to fill two complete casts, which has provided so many opportunities and that’s what we really want. We want kids to enjoy performing. We believe it teaches them so many amazing skills for life and for school, and they make new friendships,” Neal said.

Directed by Sarah Grace McCollough, the story follows a young boy named Charlie Bucket and his journey from poverty to winning the ultimate prize, and it turns out to be much greater than an endless supply of chocolate.

“I hope audiences see how incredible each and everyone of these kids are. Our tagline at Rise Up is ‘We create characters from the inside out,’ and we say that because we focus so much on character education,” Neal said.

With two casts for the show, there is a younger cast and an older cast. The Charlie in the older cast is played by Jonah Helton, 12, of Fairfield. Bryson Jankovich, 10, of Middletown will take on his first-ever lead role as Charlie as part of the second, younger cast.

“The show also speaks to what we do with character education. Having a good heart and being a good person is the most important thing, and that’s what we learn from Charlie. He came from nothing, and yet, at the end of the show, he inherits everything, and it’s really because who he is as a person,” said Neal.

How to go

What: “Willy Wonka JR.” presented by Rise Up Performing Arts

When: 7 p.m. March 30, 6 and 8 p.m. March 31 and 1, 5 and 7 p.m. April 1

Where: Fairfield Freshman Theatre, 8790 N. Gilmore Road in Fairfield

Admission: Tickets are $10 for general seating. To purchase tickets online go to RiseUpPerformingArts.com. Tickets will also be available at the door for each performance.

More info.: RiseUpPerformingArts.com.