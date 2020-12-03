Will Butler County neighbors go purple today on Ohio coronavirus map?

Three southwest Ohio counties are on the “watch list” for possibly moving to the purple Level 4 — the most severe — today in the state’s coronavirus advisory system.
The state updates its county map on Thursdays at 2 p.m. Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties are red Level 3 with an asterisk, meaning they are one step from moving to purple Level 4.
Butler County is Level 3. A county must be on the “watch list” before moving to Level 4.
Level 4 means that there is “severe exposure and spread.” The designation doesn’t lead to any specific orders, but it comes with a state advisory to “only leave home for supplies and services.”
Three Ohio counties are purple Level 4. The closest is Montgomery, and Franklin County in central Ohio and Lorain and Lake counties in northeast Ohio also are Level 4.
There are only nine Ohio counties below the red Level 3.
Butler County has been at red Level 3 for 13 straight weeks.