Wildfire Hygge Goods selling ‘gifts with soul’ at second Hamilton location

Dankhoff did close down during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, but when she came back, she saw how people had been craving the chance to feather their nests with beautiful, comforting products like the ones her shop offered.

“I of course feared that my business would close forever, but instead, we realized we were running out of space,” Dankhoff said.

After looking at 127 N. Second St., Dankhoff realized that, with renovations, the location would be perfect for office space and for a sister store concept.

“We rebranded to Wildfire Hygge Goods from Wildfire Home and Gift, and the High Street location will stay ‘gifts with soul,’ carrying houseplants, stationary, giftable food, jewelry, barware, and some accessories, like a modern general store,” she says. “The sister store will be Wildfire Hygge Home, with all our home accents moving over and a full kids area, accent furniture, lighting, and more textiles. We’ll have the neutrals that we’re known for.”

Dankhoff has lived elsewhere and realizes that there is something special about Hamilton that makes people keep coming back.

“The relationships have made the difference in my business; I never had an expectation that a town would be really loving and work together as a community,” she said. “I’d only ever seen it in a Hallmark movie, but if you’re ready to make a difference in the community, Hamilton receives you, a warm welcome with no questions asked. Most towns don’t work that way.”

Her hard work, building a strong team, and connecting with others have all contributed to her success, and she encourages others to do the same.

“If you have a dream, go for it: it takes a lot of grit and hard work, but if you’re willing to be kind and be part of the community, you can do it,” she says.

Renovations have proceeded quickly and she hopes to be open for a portion of the Holiday season at the sister store, but for all gift needs, the High Street shop is ready and able to serve. To learn more, visit wildfirehamilton.com and follow them on Instagram.

