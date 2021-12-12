Wildfire Hygge Goods selling ‘gifts with soul’ at second Hamilton location

Sarah Dankhoff got to know downtown Hamilton through coffee breaks with her baby son, visiting True West in downtown. Little did she know that soon, she would be a shop owner right in the thick of downtown, as the proprietor of Wildfire Hygge Goods.
She’d always been interested in design and decor, but hadn’t assumed that her own journey would lead to small business ownership.
“I’ve always been really creative, watching Martha Stewart even when I was little,” says Dankhoff. “I visited the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas with my husband, and he pointed out, ‘you’re really good at decorating, I can see you doing something like Joanna Gaines does.’ I was flattered but he was serious, saying I should go home and do it.”
That was June of 2019, and by early August, Wildfire was open in downtown — once Dankhoff made that choice to move forward, it was like she already had been conceiving of the business for years.
“I knew this business instinctually since I was already a dreamer and a shopper, and I loved all the products I carried,” she said. “We try to be a safe and happy place. Since we’ve been open, it’s been a tough world, and people say they feel peace here – that’s what we’re trying to build.”
Dankhoff did close down during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, but when she came back, she saw how people had been craving the chance to feather their nests with beautiful, comforting products like the ones her shop offered.
“I of course feared that my business would close forever, but instead, we realized we were running out of space,” Dankhoff said.
After looking at 127 N. Second St., Dankhoff realized that, with renovations, the location would be perfect for office space and for a sister store concept.
“We rebranded to Wildfire Hygge Goods from Wildfire Home and Gift, and the High Street location will stay ‘gifts with soul,’ carrying houseplants, stationary, giftable food, jewelry, barware, and some accessories, like a modern general store,” she says. “The sister store will be Wildfire Hygge Home, with all our home accents moving over and a full kids area, accent furniture, lighting, and more textiles. We’ll have the neutrals that we’re known for.”
Dankhoff has lived elsewhere and realizes that there is something special about Hamilton that makes people keep coming back.
“The relationships have made the difference in my business; I never had an expectation that a town would be really loving and work together as a community,” she said. “I’d only ever seen it in a Hallmark movie, but if you’re ready to make a difference in the community, Hamilton receives you, a warm welcome with no questions asked. Most towns don’t work that way.”
Her hard work, building a strong team, and connecting with others have all contributed to her success, and she encourages others to do the same.
“If you have a dream, go for it: it takes a lot of grit and hard work, but if you’re willing to be kind and be part of the community, you can do it,” she says.
Renovations have proceeded quickly and she hopes to be open for a portion of the Holiday season at the sister store, but for all gift needs, the High Street shop is ready and able to serve. To learn more, visit wildfirehamilton.com and follow them on Instagram.
This article is published as part of a content partnership of the Journal-News and The Hamilton Magazine.
