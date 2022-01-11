Wild Berry factory reports trailer theft

A responding officer was shown security footage from the evening before. It showed a subject drive onto the property at 9:45 p.m., get out of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with an extended bed and climb onto a scrap metal dumpster and look inside.

The person then got back down and drove his truck to the west side of the parking lot and look at a trailer hitch. He then left to property but returned at 11:08 p.m., backed up to the trailer and hooked it up to his truck. He then drove away, heading north on College Corner Pike, according to the police report.