Winter storm grounding flights at area airports

The winter storm moving into the region this morning is grounding more flights at area airports, and the worst may be yet to come.
As of 6:30 a.m., FlightAware was showing the number of flight cancellations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport have doubled in the past hour. The flight tracker reported 103 departure flights and 98 arrivals have been grounded.
At the James M. Cox International Airport in Dayton 60% of the flights departing and arriving have been canceled, or 20 and 19 respectively. The number of flight cancellations at the Columbus airport stands at 50 today.
Most of today’s departures from Dayton, however, are showing canceled on the airport’s site, with just some flights to the south and east still on.
The storm that is bringing ice, sleet and snow is barreling in from the west, and 98 flights have been grounded at the Indianapolis airport.
Across the U.S. today, there have been 1,872 flight delays and 4,699 cancellations.
Travelers are advised to check the status of their flight before leaving for airports today.
