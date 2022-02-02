Heavy sleet and ice are biggest concerns of storm moving through region

The persistent sleet and freezing rain is the biggest concern, WCPO meteorologists said.

On Friday, travel will be extremely difficult and even impossible in some areas. The amount of snow will determine Friday’s road issues. It will be a significant enough weather event that it will take a while for workers to get the roads cleared.

The takeaway, the meteorologists said, is the biggest impact from this storm is ice. People should be prepared for power outages and to simply stay inside for at least 24 hours beginning Thursday morning.

The high temperature for Thursday is 30 degrees.

EMERGENCY LEVELS

Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor road conditions and to declare snow emergencies as appropriate. When it is determined that the conditions of roads and highways within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice, a snow emergency is declared.

There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.