Heavy sleet and ice are biggest concerns of storm moving through region

BUTLER COUNTY — Sleet and snow will bring most things to a halt on Thursday, and the storm will continue into Friday morning.
Rain fell all day Wednesday and is expected to fall Thursday morning, and because road temperatures are so low, it will create ice. The highest ice impact is likely between 8 a.m. and noon, according to Journal-News partner WCPO.
The freezing rain could be heavy enough to down power lines. Locals are urged to have an emergency kit ready and digital devices charged.
Snow is likely to begin around noon Thursday. Driving will be very difficult and it is recommended that folks stay off area roadways. Heavy sleet and rain will persist, according to WCPO meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark. This could cause downed power lines and tree limbs.
Weather models continued to vary on Wednesday, but it was expected that 4 inches or more of snow may fall. Cincinnati has the best chance to see snow after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The persistent sleet and freezing rain is the biggest concern, WCPO meteorologists said.
On Friday, travel will be extremely difficult and even impossible in some areas. The amount of snow will determine Friday’s road issues. It will be a significant enough weather event that it will take a while for workers to get the roads cleared.
The takeaway, the meteorologists said, is the biggest impact from this storm is ice. People should be prepared for power outages and to simply stay inside for at least 24 hours beginning Thursday morning.
The high temperature for Thursday is 30 degrees.
EMERGENCY LEVELS
Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor road conditions and to declare snow emergencies as appropriate. When it is determined that the conditions of roads and highways within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice, a snow emergency is declared.
There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.
