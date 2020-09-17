Which Hamilton neighborhood is next? City looks to continue work with Miami students

“I don’t know,” said Planning Director Liz Hayden. “I really don’t know. And also, I’m hoping that Miami will keep working with us.”

“But I would love to maybe go to 17Strong (the organization that represents Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods) and maybe have them pick” Hayden said.

That would be in step with what Hamilton officials have been doing recently to give that group of volunteers who represent the variety of neighborhoods more power and influence over city decisions. Hamilton this year has placed more focus on working to help improve various parts of the city — particularly the North End, Jefferson, Lindenwald and Second Ward neighborhoods — outside the Downtown and Main Street business areas.

Bob Harris of the South East Civic Association, which represents the Second and Fourth wards (also known as Jefferson) this summer asked for such a plan for Jefferson.

“We know that getting our downtown healthy is just Step 1,{and that we really need to make sure that all our neighborhoods are safe, healthy places with good quality of life. So these plans try to address that.”