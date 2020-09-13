Up next for development: Hamilton’s North End neighborhood. Here’s the plan.

This graphic created by Miami University students shows the conditions of properties along Heaton Street in the North End neighborhood. PROVIDED

North End resident Jeff Gambrell, leader of RENEW (REvitalizing the North End from Within) said, “we think it opens the door for a lot of potential for the neighborhood.”

The part of the plan that most excites him and others includes considering the former Beckett Paper mill for an open-air farmers’ market similar to Cincinnati’s Findlay Market.

“The fact that the Miami students on their own thought of that as a potential opportunity as well really resonates with us,” Gambrell said.

A plan created by Miami University urban planning students to revitalize Hamilton's North End neighborhood focuses largely on Heaton Street, which is an entryway into the city from the northeast. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Explore Hamilton teachers pitching in to tidy up North End neighborhod

Rising Up

“Our goal is to make sure that all of our neighborhoods are healthy, and safe, and vibrant,” said city Planning Director Liz Hayden. “That’s why we’re doing these plans, and trying to focus on these highly visible, important corridors in our neighborhoods, that if we can change a few blocks, make a big difference in the perception of these neighborhoods.”

The Miami students recognized blight is a problem in the neighborhood, Hayden said. The city has been encouraging property owners to paint their buildings, fix porches and get rid of trash and debris.

“And honestly, we’ve been demolishing some structures on Heaton this year,” she said. “Some of them are just too far gone.”

Entryway signs, perhaps even arches above streets, could welcome people to the neighborhood, the plan suggests. Another possibility is community gardens.

Brandon Saurber, the city’s director of neighborhoods, said the North End has some things it can build on. Top on the list is probably its proximity to the gigantic Spooky Nook project and other development.

Also, “the North End ballfields are such a gem,” and Spooky Nook can help shine a brighter light on them, he said. Spooky Nook staff already have hosted tournaments there.

On top of that, North End residents have a lot of pride: “It’s up there with Lindenwald, as far as neighborhoods people are particularly proud to be from."

One building Hayden is hopeful about is at 345 N. 7th St., which has a few street-level storefronts: “It would be so cool if we could have that reactivated in a positive way,” she said. She and a co-worker recently met with the owners, “and they are excited to work with us to see if somebody would rent those spaces."

Started in a Park

A few things in recent years have helped energize the North End:

RENEW was created

Two teachers started an Art in the Park program for children at John R. Moser Park

The park was beautified, with children’s playground equipment added, making it a gathering place. A monument also was created in memory of seven people killed in a fire — including four children from the same family — three decades ago.

City leaders and the StreetSpark program recently unveiled a dramatic, pink mural called Robros at 802 Heaton St., depicting two robot brothers designed by painter, illustrator and digital artist Logan Walden. The mural is a nod to the city’s industrial might, and the robots’ eyes illuminate when lights are on inside the building.

Top: This mural, called Robros, represents two large robot brothers and will be painted at 802 Heaton Street in Hamilton’s North End neighborhood, which once was a location of the city’s industrial might. This design depicts the two machines - note how their eyes use existing windows - against a vibrant sky and was created by Logan Walden, a painter, illustrator and digital artist from Hamilton. Middle: This proposed StreetSpark mural, called Garden Parade, will be painted on the fence in Jefferson Park, which is located at East and Henley Avenues. This design shows a colorful group of children having fun among giant sunflowers and garden creatures. It was created by Lizzy DuQuette, a multi-media artist, illustrator and teaching artist from Cincinnati. Bottom: A StreetSpark mural called Garden of the Dogs will be painted on the Elite Performance & Wellness building at 190 N. Brookwood. Its design depicts a dynamic garden of flowers, many connected to the local area, with hidden bulldog images as a nod to nearby Hamilton High School. Garden of Dogs was created by Christian Dallas, a contemporary painter and muralist who works in the greater Cincinnati area.

Hayden said the mural “has sparked more energy and interest from the property owner, who’s begun sprucing things up around his property, and also gotten neighbors excited and saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to step up our game to make sure our property looks good, too.' That’s exactly the kind of positive energy we want to see.”

“If you walk along Heaton, you’ll see people doing projects,” she said. “Everything builds on the others.”

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said he’s looking forward to seeing economic development spill out from the downtown and Main Street areas, which are seeing growth because of Spooky Nook.

Given the massive economic growth and the development of Spooky Nook, “we will only maximize that benefit if all the neighborhoods rise with the tide,” Bates said. “This is the window of opportunity we have where every neighborhood can benefit.”