Where can you buy food produced at 80 Acres Hamilton indoor farm?

Kroger Kyle Station (5250 Newtown Drive, Liberty Township);

Kroger West Chester (8000 Princeton Glendale Road);

Kroger Liberty Township (7300 Yankee Road);

Tano Bistro, downtown Hamilton;

The Coach House restaurant, 100 Berkeley Drive, Hamilton;

MOON Co-Op, Oxford;

Jungle Jim’s International Market, Fairfield;

Kroger West Chester Plaza, (7855 Tylersville Road);

S.W. Clyborne Co. Provision & Spirits, Mason;

Kroger Kings Mill, Mason;

Kroger in Mason (5100 Terra Firma Drive);

Whole Foods, Mason;

Kroger in Landen;

Kroger at Harper’s Point;

Dorothy Lane Market in Springboro.

Someday soon, the Hamilton complex, which will be a prototype for similar indoor farms across the globe, also will grow more than the leafy greens and lettuces being harvested now.

The same facility also will be able to grow other crops, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, and berries. The techniques for growing the optimal strawberries are being tweaked currently at an 80 Acres indoor farm in Arkansas.

“Their R&D specialists and crop specialists that understand the crop genes are making sure that we’re choosing the right varieties and making the conditions right for great-tasting food,” and once they figure that out, it moves to Hamilton,” said company spokeswoman Rebecca Haders. “It will be coming here shortly in a small way.”

“It takes steps to get it to where it needs to be to really commercialize and sell it to a lot of retailers,” she added, “But we’re super excited about berries.”

Layers of crops stacked over each other grow in purple light which is optimal for developing them at 80 Acres' completely indoor farm in Hamilton. PROVIDED