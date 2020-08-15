What’s happening with major September events in southwest Ohio

Synopsis: The biggest Oktoberfest party outside of Munich features copious amounts of German food and drink and classic traditions such as the World’s Largest Chicken Dance and the Running of the Wieners.

Status: Unknown. While there has been discussion of adopting the current Ohio COVID-19 outdoor dining protocol, just at a larger scale, these plans are still in the preliminary stage. Expect an announcement in the next few weeks, or periodically check www.oktoberzinzinnati.com.

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Synopsis: This annual comic book convention allows fans to meet their favorite comic book creators and various other celebrities. Scheduled for 2020 was Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian”), and many others.

Status: Canceled. Rescheduled for Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Waynesville Fall Fest

Synopsis: This annual autumn festival in Waynesville features idiosyncratic activities such as disc golf, gem mining, a not-so-spooky haunted trail, a ghost town village, and Big Camel mini golf.

Status: Canceled. No other information is available at this time.

Renaissance Festival

Synopsis: This 30-acre recreation of a 16th-century English village features full-contact jousting, axe throwing, Drench a Wench, Storm the Castle, rides, live animals, and themed weekends.

Status: Canceled. The Renaissance Festival had initially planned to open with social distanced stage seating, mask requirements in certain places, extensive cleaning procedures, and limited attendance, but ultimately decided that even such measures would be insufficient to guarantee the safety of such a large gathering of people.

All Hallow’s Eve – Terror Town

Synopsis: Formerly the Old West Festival, it’s still a 19th-century Old West town, only filled with horrors such as a haunted trail, a demon-infested town, games, food and drink, live music and karaoke, and a movie theater that plays classic horror films all night.

Status: Open, with tentative guidelines. Social distancing and masks will be required in certain areas. More information will be posted on www.allhallowsevellc.com shortly.

Big River Get Down Festival

Synopsis: This annual music festival at Hamilton’s RiversEdge grew in popularity largely thanks to the Revivalists, featuring lead vocalist and Hamilton High School graduate, David Shaw, headlining each year.

Status: Canceled. Organizers, including Shaw, pre-emptively decided to cancel the event in June, citing COVID-19 uncertainty and the lack of consistent guidance from the Ohio government.

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire

Synopsis: This annual event by the foodie haven celebrates fiery foods, hot sauces, salsas, mustards, rubs, and marinades.

Status: Canceled. Jungle Jim’s announced in March they were shutting down all events at their primary venue, the Oscars Event Center until further notice. That hasn’t changed. Details for the 2021 festival will be forthcoming.

Sunflower Festival

Synopsis: This annual sunflower-themed festival takes place on a 30-acre, nonprofit working farm. Activities include a sunflower maze, corn maze, hayrides, live music, food trucks, craft beer, vendors, and lots of sunflowers. For a small price, you can cut your own sunflowers.

Status: Open, with guidelines. Attendance will be limited, so instead of the usual weekend festival, the event is renamed “Sunflower Days” for 2020, taking place over three weekends in October. Masks are recommended but not required, indoors or outdoors, for the time being. Requirements may change as the festival gets closer. Check www.gormanfarm.org in upcoming weeks for further announcements.