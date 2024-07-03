What to know about Butler County 4th of July week events

Fairfield: The 2024 Red, White & Kaboom will be held Wednesday at Harbin Park and Village Green Park. The Village Green Park will feature the Fairfield Farmers Market, food trucks and the Cincinnati Circus from 4-7 p.m. Afterward, head down to Harbin Park for more food trucks, fun, live music from Walk of Shame at 7:30 p.m. and a Rozzi Fireworks celebration at 10 p.m. Tune into The Project, 106.3 FM to listen along to the firework’s soundtrack. Harbin Park will be closed to vehicular traffic and will be open to foot traffic only. For more information, go to fairfield-city.org.

Oxford: The Oxford Parks and Recreation Department Freedom Festival will be held from 5-10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. There will be a live band, door prizes and more. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Parking will be $5 per vehicle at the park. For more information, go to enjoyoxford.org.

Liberty Twp.: The 2024 Liberty Township 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at Lakota East High School and end at Liberty Junior School. For more information, go to liberty-township.com.

Hamilton: The 2024 Hamilton 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Butler County Fairgrounds. The parade will go down Fair Avenue to Dayton Street, to 7th Street, to High Street, and to F Street. Downtown Hamilton will be “Celebrating Freedom and Hamilton” this 4th of July with a day full of family fun. Historical sites will be open. The Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 S. Monument Ave. The Historic Log Cabin will be open from 1-4 p.m. at 10 S. Monument. The Butler County Historical Society will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 327 N. 2nd St. Heritage Hall will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at 20 High St. That Arena Rock Show will be playing at RiversEdge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from Veterans Park; weather permitting.

West Chester Twp.: The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting hosts Taps, Tastes and Tunes, a three-day outdoor festival, Thursday through Saturday at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. Township fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. Friday.

College Corner: Thunder Friday will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the show.