What the Council on Aging offers to local seniors

“We do case management, and we have our levy programs that are supported through the tax levies in Butler, Warren, Clinton and Hamilton counties. We also have waiver programs, which are administered through the state and health plans, and we work with them to provide case management for older adults and people with disabilities,” she said.

“We have our Front Door (which is called the Aging and Disability Resource Center or ADRC), but our Front Door is basically the first stop for people to call us for information and referrals. While we have programs and services to support people in their homes, and hopefully, we are able to help keep them in their homes as long as possible, but a lot of times, there’s also people just calling in, and inquiring about different resources and information that they need as a part of aging and disabilities.

“They may not need our services, but they need other information, like legal help, and that type of thing. So, we have a call center of people that answer the phone calls from the community,” Clark said. “We try to help them navigate through whatever it is they are calling for.”

The Aging and Disability Resource Center can also refer people to COA’s programs and resources.

“I have been at Council on Aging for almost 29 years, and what I have seen, is that the joy in this work and what we do, really comes down to the ability of allowing older adults, and people with disabilities to age in their place of choice,” Clark said.

Sometimes, it’s just one resource that a person needs to keep them going and gives them the ability to maintain independence in their own home.

“As we see individuals getting older and frailer, we work to provide services and supports in their homes so they can stay there or delay the nursing home placement. So, everything that we do at Council on Aging is all about aiming to try to support individuals in the community and allowing them to stay in the community as long as possible. Everything that we do really centers around that,” she said.

Maybe someone can’t drive anymore, so they can’t go out to the grocery store, or they need assistance getting in and out of the shower.

“We are screening through those calls and inquiries to try to see if we can provide that support, so they can maintain that independence. Again, sometimes, it’s just a resource that makes a difference in their lives, and they are able to move forward,” Clark said.

“It’s OK to call ahead of time, or get information to prepare for the future,” she said.

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life for older adults, people with disabilities, their families and caregivers. COA promotes choice, independence, dignity and well-being through a range of services that help people remain independent for as long as possible.

Clark said Council on Aging is “very innovative,” and the nonprofit organization continues to assess the needs of the community and explore other avenues and opportunities. The Elderly Services Program is one notable program, among many, that helps eligible older adults remain safe and independent in their homes by providing in-home care services such as personal care, housekeeping, meals and transportation.

The Elderly Services Program expands care older adults may already receive from family and friends and prevents unnecessary nursing home placement.

Services available through the Elderly Services Program include care management, adult day care, meals/nutrition, medical equipment, home modification, transportation, homemaking and personal care, and more.

One new service COA has available is the Benefits Enrollment Center. As an official National Council on Aging Benefits Enrollment Center, the Council on Aging is now able to provide enrollment assistance for an array of benefits, such as nutrition assistance, health care, home energy assistance, and prescription drugs.

Those 65 and older and those with disabilities in COA’s service area who would like to find out if they qualify for any of the benefits should contact Council on Aging at (513) 721-1025, menu Option 2.

Additionally, Council on Aging hosts and participates in a number of presentations and special events throughout the year that provide opportunities for seniors, caregivers and professionals in the aging network to learn, network and have fun. View the calendar of events.

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio serves Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwestern Ohio. One call to COA links people to a wide variety of agencies, information and programs that serve older adults and people with disabilities.