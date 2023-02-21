West Chester’s annual budget goes up, with largest increase for fire department

The largest increase this year is for the fire department, with a 12% bump from $17.7 million last year to $19.8 million. As they continue transitioning to a full-time department Fire Chief Rick Prinz plans to hire nine full-time firefighters and two part-time inspectors. He said they “topped” $1.4 million in overtime due to staffing issues last year.

“It is never easy or comfortable to come before this board asking for more,” Prinz told the trustees. “The 2023 budget ask is significant and we recognize that. Addressing staffing concerns however is the only way we can continue to provide the exceptional fire and EMS service our community deserves and demands.”

Prinz also said they have finished a study into whether they need to add a sixth fire station, but have determined “the best bang for our buck” is to relocate Station 74, which is on Beckett Road. Adding a new station would require buying new equipment and other expenses.

“By relocating our existing Station 74 we pick up a significant amount of response to that northwest service area that’s been lacking for so many years,” Prinz said, adding they have found a new location and he hopes — with trustee approval — to have it secured by the summer and begin construction in 2026.

Township Administrator Larry Burks noted the township wouldn’t necessarily need to lay out cash to buy the land this year, the potential seller is willing to give them an option to buy.

The police also plan to add two new patrol officers and that, plus raises approved in the new union contract and retirement payouts, mean the personnel portion of the $18.9 million budget will increase by more than $1 million. Overall the police budget is 6.7% higher than the $17.7 million spending plan for last year.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Rebholz gave a report on some of the department’s newest technology, such as the new Flock license plate reader cameras that help keep track of potential criminals entering and leaving the township. He said 27 of the 32 cameras are already in operation and they have recently received ODOT approval for the remaining five devices. The township also deploys body worn cameras — the department recently received a $46,325 state grant to help defray costs of the program — drones and other modern crime fighting tools.

“I’ve always been impressed by how many toys you guys have over there in your bat cave,” Trustee Ann Becker said. “So the more things that you add, the more things you have to replace, the more expensive it is to run operations... is there anything in your basket of tools that you are going to start phasing out?” she asked.

Rebholz said he couldn’t think of anything they might want to discontinue, adding all the high tech tools save them an enormous amount personnel time and money and enhances safety.

Another major expense is for infrastructure upkeep like roads, that budget is $6.3 million — $370,689 of that is for cemeteries — a $230,000 drop from last year. The trustees have been transferring $1.5 million out of the general fund to roads since 2009, but Keim is proposing they reduce that by about $500,000.

The Butler County commissioners are giving all the townships an allocation of their American Rescue Plan Act money for road paving, the township’s share is $459,034 this year. The trustees are investing $4.6 million of their ARPA funds for aging stormwater infrastructure repairs and replacement this year. Infrastructure improvements are traditionally supported by property, gas and motor vehicle taxes and TIF dollars.

The rest of the township operations are paid for with general fund tax revenues, this year they have budgeted $9.5 million for administration, parks, community development and public information and engagement. Keim reported they have budgeted a 4% payroll hike for merit raises for non-union employees including benefits. Much of the parks projects have been deferred until the master parks plan is updated next year.

Burks said developing this budget was challenging.

“The cost of doing business is increasing, inflation, supply chain issues, and workforce attraction impacts every business and even every local government,” Burks said. “These are issues that effect every one of our departments and that challenges us to be resourceful, creative and deliberate in our next steps.”