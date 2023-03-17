West Chester’s aerospace business celebrates new division’s opening

Davidson (R-Miami County) will be joined by Ohio Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester), Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix and West Chester Trustee Mark Welch to recognize what CTL Vice President Scott Crislip called a feat of supply chain management “after several challenging years of manufacturing in the field of aerospace along the I-75 aerospace corridor.”

CTL Aerospace is a longstanding manufacturer of aerospace equipment, founded in 1946. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m.