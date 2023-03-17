X

West Chester’s aerospace business celebrates new division’s opening

News
By Avery Kreemer
1 hour ago
CTL Aerospace awarded with Ohio Senate recognition of excellence.

WEST CHESTER — U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson will join a handful of local officials this afternoon at West Chester’s CTL Aerospace to celebrate the opening of a new manufacturing division and honor the company with the Ohio Senate Recognition of Excellence.

Davidson (R-Miami County) will be joined by Ohio Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester), Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix and West Chester Trustee Mark Welch to recognize what CTL Vice President Scott Crislip called a feat of supply chain management “after several challenging years of manufacturing in the field of aerospace along the I-75 aerospace corridor.”

CTL Aerospace is a longstanding manufacturer of aerospace equipment, founded in 1946. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m.

In Other News
1
Longtime Butler County judge was ‘bigger than life’ in the courtroom
2
Middletown man dies in single-vehicle crash
3
NEW DETAILS: Drugs, money and gun discovered in Middletown chase, crash
4
Hamilton to host gun turn-in event Saturday
5
Fish fry finder: Butler, Preble and Warren counties

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top