West Chester warning some residents to shelter in place after chemical spill

Emergency crews were dispatched at around 11:15 p.m. to a chemical spill at Aluminum Chemical and closed Muhlhauser Road between Ohio 747 and LeSaint, according to Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Fire Department is recommending that those within a half mile radius of 4544 Muhlhauser Road shelter in place until crews are able to mitigate the spill,” she said.